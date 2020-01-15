In a display of academic achievement, 18 percent of Dixie State University students earned President’s and Dean’s List recognition for the Fall 2019 semester.
Romee Johnson of Driggs, was among the 1,978 students awarded inclusion on the honor roll for the Fall 2019 semester.
Specifically, 1,978 students were included on the university’s honor rolls, with 816 students on the President’s List and 1,162 on the Dean’s List. Inclusion indicates students’ strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher to be included on the President’s List and a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for the Dean’s List. Both lists require students to complete a minimum of 15 credits.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.