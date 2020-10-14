Just as the 90-day eviction notice period given to the residents of the Rocking H Mobile Home Park in Victor came to an end in September, a regional nonprofit stepped to their aid. The Intermountain Fair Housing Council is in the midst of discussions with the manager and owner of Teton Valley Resort in the hope of finding a fair solution without legal action.
When news broke in June that nine families, many of whom owned their homes, were to be evicted from the lot next to Teton Valley Resort so that the RV park could expand, members of the community rallied to their aid.
A GoFundMe brought in $6,515 and the Community Resource Center and Valley Advocates for Responsible Development, as well as the Teton County Joint Housing Authority, pressured the City of Victor to take action. The donations were distributed to the residents and the city allocated a little over $2,000 from its 2020 budget for the CRC’s Quality of Life Fund, but those gestures did little to help the families find new housing as rental inventory became scarcer and more expensive this summer. They also had difficulty finding land to move their homes onto, at least the homes that were still moveable.
“I don’t want to rent a new place, because I don’t ever want this to happen again. I don’t want to have to move everything again in a few years,” Reyna Perez, a mother of four and a 16-year resident of the park, told Jennifer Runnels, the organizer of the GoFundMe.
Then Melissa Young, an educator and board member of the Hispanic Resource Center, got in touch with the IFHC, a housing advocacy nonprofit based out of Boise.
IFHC looked into the matter and found evidence that the Teton Valley Resort landlord had violated Idaho code by not providing 180-day notice before ceasing operation of a mobile home park, or providing 15-day notice after petitioning for a rezone.
In 2019 TVR manager Keith Larsen applied for a rezone of the property from multi-family residential to parks and recreation. The rezone was approved by the city council in October of last year. IFHC is also arguing that the city violated the Fair Housing Act by approving exclusionary zoning.
“We take this case very seriously,” said IFHC staff attorney Brian Stephens. “Low-income and Latinx people face all sorts of impediments to housing in [the Teton region]. These residents didn’t have due process to fight the rezone or even to know they should be concerned about it. They have told us they didn’t have snow removal services last winter. They have made significant improvements to their homes thinking they would stay there.”
Keith Larsen, speaking for his uncle and the owner of the resort, Randy Larsen, has told the Teton Valley News and other involved entities that TVR wants to help ease the transition for the tenants by providing temporary housing or financial aid. When he heard from IFHC, he said the legal action discussed was above his pay grade and directed the organization to contact the company’s main office in Draper, Utah.
Stephens confirmed that he had been in touch with an attorney representing TVR, and that they had had “a good conversation,” but since then he hasn’t heard back. He also contacted the city and informed them the rezone was not properly noticed; the city has not commented yet except to say the letter had been received.
“The supply of housing is decreasing across the state,” Stephens said. “When people are displaced from low-income housing, it’s a huge issue, particularly for people who only speak Spanish, because few landlords negotiate or give leases in Spanish. There’s not enough housing for the people who serve as a foundation of the communities they live in.”
In a letter to TVR, IFHC gave its demands: that the landlord provide a lump sum per unit for moving costs or cover all labor and fees for moving; refund all security deposits; provide neutral or good references for the tenants; waive all rent charged after the eviction notice; and demolish all non-moveable structures without charging the tenants.
Stephens said that he is very hopeful based on what Keith Larsen has said that the landowner will cooperate.
“We have a good-hearted belief that we can help them negotiate a settlement,” he added. “If the landlord wants to do the right thing it saves him money and time in court and helps the residents. [Larsen] has the power to be the hero here.”
If not, Stephens said, the IFHC has certain legal tools to protect the residents, like an injunction in federal court or petitioning the city to return the property to its residential zone. VARD attorney Anna Trentadue has been assisting IFHC in collecting depositions from the residents and doing legal research.
Betsy Hawkins, the executive director of the Community Resource Center, said most of the mobile home park residents had found housing, while a few are awaiting a formal decision through the IFHC negotiation. She added that CRC involvement is now minimal; the nonprofit provided the residents with resources and referrals when possible and will continue to do so when asked. Stephens said that anyone affected by the park closure who hasn’t already should email IFHC at contact@ifhcidaho.org.
“The removal of mobile home parks and the fact that they’re being ‘zoned out’ in so many cities is a huge fair housing issue,” Stephens said. “A person can own his or her home but is always at peril of being evicted or the lease being terminated.”