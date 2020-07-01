Reports that Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan are "grossly inaccurate," according to the chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
“As a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, I’ve reviewed all materials relevant to the news reports about the alleged Russian bounty program and can state that the reporting is grossly inaccurate," U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, said Wednesday. "We all know that Putin’s Russia has been relentless in its desire to cause harm to the U.S., but the claims made in these stories are not backed up by the facts."
Risch spokeswoman Marty Cozza said she couldn't elaborate on Risch's statement or say definitively whether the bounties existed "because of the classified nature of the information."
The New York Times, the Washington Post and other national outlets have been covering the story. White House officials were first informed of the bounties in early 2019, the Washington Post reported Tuesday. The bounties are believed to be connected to the death of at least one U.S. soldier according to the New York Times.
Risch has made a point of not criticizing President Donald Trump publicly, saying any disagreements they may have are discussed in private, and his response lines up with that of Trump, who has derided the reports as "fake news."
“I’m sure I don’t see many things that they don’t think rose to the occasion,” Trump told Fox Business Network. “This didn’t rise to the occasion. And from what I hear — and I hear it pretty good — the intelligence people didn’t even — many of them didn’t believe it happened at all. … I think it’s a hoax by the newspapers and the Democrats.”
However, it does contrast with the responses of some other lawmakers, Democrats but also some Republicans, who have called for some sort of response. U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., wrote to Risch and other key lawmakers earlier this week calling for oversight hearings on the matter.
U.S. and other coalition forces have been in Afghanistan since 2001, and so far more than 3,500 coalition troops, including more than 2,300 Americans, have been killed there. Army Special Forces Sgt. Dustin Ard, an Ammon native, was killed there in 2019.
Risch is running for re-election this year against Democrat Paulette Jordan.
Jordan called on Risch to "tell all Idahoans, including the 118,000 Idaho veterans, precisely what he knows about Russian bounties on our troops. He continues to sleep on the job," she said, a reference to Risch briefly falling asleep during Trump's impeachment trial in January, a moment captured by a New York Times sketch artist.
"He should be digging into this matter, holding hearings, but instead he chooses to be a sheep for the White House," Jordan said. "His role and constitutional responsibility is oversight and investigation to determine the dangers faced by our brave men and women in uniform. He lacks the independence and moral leadership expected of our elected officials in being a mouthpiece for the White House."
