Pushed to the breaking point, restaurant owners and regulars are taking time to call out customers who don’t exhibit patience, empathy, and goodwill in a hectic, short-staffed hustle of a summer.
Amelia Hatchard, who owns Butter and Wanderlust Bistro in Victor and Streetfood in Wilson with her husband Marcos Hernandez, described this summer as overwhelming. She said she’s trying to explain to customers the challenges that everyone in restaurants is facing right now.
“Covid has left the food industry in despair. Purveyors cut back on what they hold in house and what is now special order. With the unknowns of when everything would open up again, their supplies on hand were cut way back, and it takes weeks to catch up. I don’t think anyone was ready for how busy this summer was going to be here or anywhere for that matter,” she said.
Every day feels like Sunday, Butter’s busiest day of the week. But some customers don’t dial back their expectations, Hatchard said.
On Tripadvisor, one dissatisfied visitor from Florida wrote about Butter: “I can not even believe we ate at the same place as other are reviewing because it was bad.” The reviewer went on to complain about menu items being sold out, slow service, and apathy from the staff. Hatchard said she found the review so rude that she not only responded to it on Tripadviser, she also posted about it on social media.
“Last year was rough: masks, fear, Covid scares, and all of the unknowns. This year, we are not back to normal yet and we (and all restaurants) are struggling. Staffing shortages and increased costs across the board, from food to supplies, are making things very difficult, and that is when we can get said food and supplies. Our bread orders have been sporadic, because they too are overwhelmed by incredible crowds and lack of staff. On top of all of these hardships, we are busier than ever,” she wrote to her followers.
“We are running out of food every day too,” wrote Rise Coffee House in response to Hatchard’s missive. “Just grateful to be staffed and open and getting food delivered. Remember the masses are reasonable and compassionate and the exceptions just enjoy the feeling of power they get from complaining.”
In a follow-up email with the Teton Valley News, Hatchard was quick to note that 95 percent of customers are amazing. “Locals mostly get it and know that if they come to one of our places, it is worth the wait. A lot of tourists get it too, especially those that have been through Yellowstone—everywhere takes awhile, it is the price to be paid for being in an amazing place.”
Responding to unpleasantness isn’t anything new in the restaurant industry. The Royal Wolf got attention in 2016 for cheekily referencing a bad review in one of its menu items. The charming review in question, written by a customer named Rosie, called the Royal Wolf staff “degenerates,” “miserable unskilled townies,” “dregs of society,” and “trailer park waitresses.”
The description for the Wolf’s Rosie C Club Sandwich dinner special read: “Thanks for the inspiration & the Yelp review, Rosie! I wish you hadn’t taken it down.”
Recently an anonymous Facebook user got into the action with Teton Valley WimpAdvisor, which cherry-picks bad reviews of local restaurants, businesses, and attractions, then chews out the writer.
A customer wrote this about the Spud Drive-In: “The sound quality was truly terrible, the worst at any drive-in theater I’ve been to in my life, this was true in both of our cars. Both cars are premium brand new SUVs with top quality stereo systems.”
WimpAdvisor retorted: “If you are going to slam the Spud, you should be prepared to get slammed back! Only a complete [expletive] would have a bad time at the valley’s iconic drive-in, and only a total wimp would publicly write about it! Of course, he drives a ‘premium SUV.’”
But what if, as a customer, you have a negative experience at a restaurant? Hatchard said the best thing is always to alert the restaurant and let them rectify the situation.
“The worst things to do are leave snarky reviews, but also complaining, and then not accepting any offers to fix it. Right now it is hard to take any complaints as there are just too many people to feed, but be respectful, and let them know right away,” she said. “Timing though? Good luck, if you are going out to eat in this valley right now, be ready to wait as long as it takes, otherwise you will be disappointed.”
Consider this a reminder to tip well, make reservations, and be understanding this summer.