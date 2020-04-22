Teton County voters who have already received their absentee ballots for the mail-in only primary election on May 19 (for directions on registration and requesting a ballot visit A6) might have noticed that only a few of the county’s partisan races are contested this election cycle.
The positions open for the taking this year are a four-year District I commissioner seat, a two-year District II commissioner seat, county sheriff, and county prosecuting attorney. Incumbent Cindy Riegel and Dawn Felchle are running as Democrats for the two commissioners’ seats, while Jeremiah Jones is running for sheriff and Alex Sosa for prosecutor on the Democratic ballot. On the Republican ballot, incumbent Billie Siddoway is running to retain her place as prosecutor and Taylor Barlow is running for District I commissioner.
Two county Republican races have multiple candidates: Kendall Bowser and Clint Lemieux, both current law enforcement officers of Teton County, are running for sheriff, while Rick Nansen is challenging incumbent Harley Wilcox for the District II commissioner seat. That race did have a third contender, Tim Wells, but he withdrew his candidacy when he learned that Wilcox had filed.
Republican and unaffiliated voters can request the Republican ballot.
Board of County Commissioners, District II
Rick Nansen
Rick Nansen’s primary focus in the county race is infrastructure, infrastructure, infrastructure. With a background in water systems, he thinks that’s where he can make his mark as a county commissioner.
“Solving problems, whether real or imagined, is what I’ve always done,” Nansen said.
He thinks the county should prioritize infrastructure upkeep and maintenance in its roads and bridges and update its snow plowing schedule. Nansen envisions the construction of a regional wastewater treatment system and possibly a water system, maybe not within the next couple of years, but at some point in the county’s future.
Nansen supports the upcoming $1.2 million road and bridge levy and was a vocal proponent of the $37 million school bond that passed in 2017, but he considers himself a fiscal conservative.
“I really saw the value of upgrading the schools,” he said. “It improves property values and it’s an investment in our kids. But we need to take great care in spending. I don’t want the government to saddle us with undue burdens. It bothers me when we’re strapping things to the backs of taxpayers.”
The suggestion of an aquatic facility in particular keeps him up at night. “I’m concerned about public dollars going to a pool,” he said. “I’ve worked around pools, and they’re always a black hole of funding.”
Nansen proposes looking at federal grants and other funding sources for bigger infrastructure projects.
He said that as a decision maker he would value input, research, and reflection.
“Even if I felt differently about an issue, I would come at it not only ideologically but also practically. Before any final vote, I want to know the pros and cons of a situation, the long run view, and sit down and talk to people. I’ve done that my whole life.”
He sees the need for change in how the county elected officials communicate with the public.
“The board needs to be more responsive to the community by imparting information to their constituents and educating them on why decisions get made.”
Nansen acknowledged that the land development code will likely be a done deal by the time the next commissioner takes office, but has been reading up on the process. However, that research got sidelined by the pandemic.
“We will get through this,” he said of COVID-19 and the ensuing economic downturn. “We will have challenges and will have to be self-sufficient, but this valley comes together so quickly. I believe in this community.”
Harley Wilcox
Until very recently, Commissioner Harley Wilcox was not planning on running for reelection. Business was good at his real estate firm, and he and his wife were in the midst of selling their house and moving out of the district he now represents. But he said he decided last month that “service was more important than my personal life.”
The self-described “reluctant politician” first ran for county commissioner in 2016 and beat incumbent Democrat Bill Leake. Wilcox said he brings a perspective that’s different from his fellow commissioners.
“I understand the struggles and opportunities of being self-employed,” he said. “I want the government to get out of the way of success instead of dictating everything people do.”
He’s also running again because he said a new commissioner would need some time to get up to speed, and the term is only two years. He’s concerned that if a third Democrat is elected, the board will have no dissenting voice and will “go full groupthink,” a recurring challenge for both parties when there are only three seats on the board.
One of his main goals for the next few months and the next term is to help guide the county’s new land development code. He hears from residents that they want to retain their property rights and “be able to do something with their piece of ground.” He also hears from people who want the county to get away from unwieldy processes like conditional use permits and have a code that’s easy to understand and predictable.
“The biggest, most important thing with the code is involving the public and getting a better understanding of the broad base instead of getting a narrow view,” he said.
Wilcox doesn’t think there has been enough public input in the code update process so far. He described one county open house about the code last summer as poorly attended, and said the code steering committee should “pull people in, give them a clear understanding of what will be discussed, have the information available for a longer time prior to the meetings, and set the meetings at times that are doable for more people.”
He’s concerned that with the pending economic challenges that face the community, people will be reluctant to vote for the road and bridge levy.
“There’s a lot riding on the levy,” he said. “If it doesn’t pass that just means we won’t be able to improve some roads that really need it, and more roads will deteriorate.”
Serving in office, Wilcox said, has been a humbling experience. “Even if you feel really strongly about something, the decision could go in the opposite direction.” But the benefit to serving has been having the opportunity to listen to people he wouldn’t otherwise hear from, people with opinions that are very different from his own.
“If the community worked together it would be a lot better place,” he said.
His value to the board, he said, is representing the history of Teton Valley.
“The last two to three hundred years of this place made it what it is today,” he said. “When planning your community you can’t just look forward or at other places, you have to have respect for history. There has to be someone serving the public who has that knowledge and respect for our place’s history.”
Teton County Sheriff
Kendall Bowser
Sergeant Kendall Bowser’s platform for sheriff can be summed up in one word: partnerships. Bowser said he wants to build partnerships with community leaders, stakeholders, local governments, and public agencies, while practicing fiscal responsibility and engaging the community in policing.
Bowser has 24 years of law enforcement experience, 20 of which were in some kind of leadership capacity. He has worked in Teton County for four years and nearly two years ago Sheriff Tony Liford tapped Bowser to replace him when he retires. Bowser said he prioritizes community policing in which the sheriff’s office communicates often and clearly with the public. Partnerships play a key part in policing, he explained.
“We take every call very seriously and make sure we’re getting every person the help they’re asking for, whether with our officers or by passing them on to other agencies,” he said. “We’re not a large enough office to handle every call on our own, but we have to help people trust that they’ll be cared for.”
Bowser is a frequent attendee of local government meetings, sometimes adding his two cents when relevant but often remaining a silent observer.
“We need to know, who are the people attending city and county meetings, who are the players, what are the concerns the cities are hearing, and how do we work with nonprofits and other agencies,” he explained.
Bowser supports the establishment of a county sheriff’s association as a conduit for people to donate equipment and funds to help the office during times of funding challenges. He said he has brought in around $25,000 in grants for extra patrols and enhanced safety measures at special events and during holidays. Another strategy he has to achieve fiscal responsibility is for Teton County to host more trainings. Staff members at the sheriff’s office often need to travel across the state for continuing education, and Bowser sees an opportunity to draw other counties to this beautiful place, which saves TCSO money and gives local restaurants and hotels a boost.
His biggest safety concern is traffic and vehicular accidents. It’s a problem he sees in the statistics and hears from the public in the form of calls about reckless or distracted drivers, pedestrian safety, and high speeds in towns. He wants to increase the sheriff’s office’s public education campaign and seek more grant funding to boost patrols in areas of concern like school zones.
Partnerships, Bowser said, will also lead to more nuanced and effective enforcement on issues like substance abuse and domestic violence.
“There’s not a community anywhere that doesn’t see substance abuse,” he said. “We see everything in Teton County--marijuana, LSD, heroin, coke, opiods. We can help address that through community partnerships because there are people who want to change their habits after they’re arrested, but there has to be a ways for them to get help.”
He explained that responding to domestic violence requires cooperation between the sheriff’s office, Family Safety Network, the prosecutor’s office, and the courts. The victims need to be aware of how to get help and be willing to make a report and the officers need to be trained correctly for a victim-oriented response.
“People don’t want to report abuse because that can make it worse, and because maybe they haven’t seen any action come of reporting in the past. It’s a layered thing and requires trust in my office and with the prosecutor and in the courts.”
Bowser said one of the main reasons he is running is to offer leadership and an easy transition to the staff of the sheriff’s office.
“It’s not about me, it’s about the people I work with,” he said. “They deserve to have a good leader with the experience and knowledge to lead them and keep the community safe.”
“We want the public to know we’re people too, and that we’re part of the community.” For instance, Bowser said, he would encourage deputies to coach their kids’ baseball teams or engage with the public in other informal ways.
“It’s important that the sheriff not get bogged down with day to day operations, but figure out where we stand with the growth in the community and how do we continue to provide our services,” he added. “I feel like I have that vision.”
Clint Lemieux
Teton County Deputy Clint Lemieux started his law enforcement career at the Teton County Jail in Jackson, worked in Teton County, Idaho, as a patrol deputy for three years, then spent two years with Madison County as a member of the SWAT team and as part of the narcotics investigation program. In narcotics he felt he was making a difference in some people’s lives; one former drug offender recently texted Lemieux to tell him she’d taken a job as a detention officer.
While he enjoyed his time over the county line, as a valley resident he was happy to transfer back to TCSO to protect the community he lives in. He likes the direction the sheriff’s office is headed.
“Sheriff Liford has done a lot of good stuff. The office has come a long way, and I think we can continue to improve on it,” he said.
Lemieux wants Teton County to combine resources with the Madison and Fremont County Sheriff’s Response Team, which requires deputies to undergo enhanced training and special tactical skills in order to better respond to dangerous situations. His focus as sheriff would be to provide more opportunities for personal growth and diverse training for the officers under him. He thinks the lack of variety in duties may be the reason why TCSO sometimes struggles to retain officers.
“The guys like action, we like excitement as well as helping people,” he explained.
His vision for the sheriff’s office includes more specialized roles such as student resource officer.
“Having a student resource officer would be huge,” he said. “It would be great to get kids to trust an officer and have a rapport with them. We all value kids more than anything here.”
Lemieux hears different concerns from people based on where they live. “People in the boonies are worried about people trespassing on their property and maybe stealing from them, whereas people in the cities are concerned about traffic safety and speeding,” he said.
He acknowledged that people can get frustrated when they call in a reckless driver or loose dog and don’t see enforcement. That’s why he wants dedicated officers for animal control, as well as an increase in backroads and campground patrol.
“If we can get all the dogs collared and registered that would clear up a lot of those calls,” he said. “We spend a lot of time on stray dogs and horses in the road when we could be doing more patrols or investigations.”
Extra positions mean a higher cost to the sheriff’s office, and Lemieux said he would be mindful of spending.
“We try to make do with what we have,” he noted. “It’s not our money, it’s the taxpayers’ money. That’s why grants are essential.”
In addition to seeking grants, other ways Lemieux intends to save money including cutting back on overtime and instituting a reserve program. He said Teton County could have its own academy of civilians interested in law enforcement who could learn and gain experience by answering minor calls, performing animal control, and driving transfers, giving officers more time to work higher level cases.
Madison County had a similar program of volunteers and lower-paid reserve patrol when Lemieux worked there, although it no longer offers reserve positions to civilians due to limited manpower and changing regulations.
Lemieux plans to sit down with members of city government in Driggs and Victor, and has already talked to Tetonia. He considers himself to be “easy to get along with and reasonable,” essential qualities in serving the community. He also speaks Spanish, which gives him an advantage when assisting households where no one speaks English.
Lemieux said he pictures a good sheriff as someone who doesn’t micromanage and leads by example.
“It’s about trusting your guys and giving them the opportunity for growth,” he said. “We have a great team right now that’s really proactive. It’s an awesome group of deputies and dispatchers. I want us to be the agency that people want to come to, so we can serve the community the best we can.”
