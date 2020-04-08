Versions of these stories first appeared online at www.tetonvalleynews.net and have been updated for print.
The lives of two experienced backcountry users were claimed in two separate avalanche events last Wednesday and again on Friday.
Trace Carrillo, 28 of Jackson died in an avalanche on Taylor Mountain Wednesday afternoon. On Friday, Victor resident Rob Kincaid, 46, died after being caught in an avalanche in the Palisades area.
Rob Kincaid
It had been an hour after the avalanche had occurred that a 911 call was placed to report that Kincaid was caught in an avalanche in the Palisades area and was still missing said Bonneville Public Information Officer Byron Lowell. Lowell said that during that time, the party Kincaid was snowmachining with was searching for him. The call to 911 was made at 5:40 p.m.
Kincaid and his party was riding North East of the Sheep Creek area on Friday, April 3. Lowell said that Kincaid was found Friday evening, and despite life saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Lowell reported later that Kincaid’s avalanche beacon was not activated. The Bonneville County Coroner’s Office reported on Monday that the cause of Kincaid’s death was asphyxiation.
News of his death ripped through the local community over the next 24 hours as friends and family expressed disbelief and grief on a variety of social media outlets.
Kincaid was a professional hill climb competitor in the Rocky Mountain Snowmobile Hillclimb Association circuit and a professional backcountry rider for Team Arctic Cat who garnered countless honors and awards during his career.
“One of the most colorful and fun guys to be around, he was talented and committed to the sport of snowmobiling,” wrote friend and photographer Erik Fleischhacker of Swan Valley on his Facebook page. “He could always put the sled where I needed it for the shot, and he’d even give me a ride when I needed it. I was fortunate enough to record the raw reaction he had when he won his first championship at Jackson Hole. What an awesome guy!”
Earlier this year, the Canadian based magazine, Snoriders wrote, “As he pursued his racing career on the RMSHA circuit, Kincaid was eventually spotted by someone of influence with Arctic Cat who realized he wasn’t racing to be a somebody, he was racing because he loved it. And after 18 years of racing and 20 years of riding, his love for snowmobiling has not waned. If anything his passion has been fueled even more by those who believe in him.”
“My wife Kimberly is my biggest supporter,” said Kincaid to Snoriders. “I am truly blessed to have a wife so understanding of my passion for riding.”
The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center reported the avalanche danger for the Grey’s River Area, which includes the vicinity of Palisades Peak, as Moderate for Friday.
“Backcountry travelers could trigger slab avalanches in steep terrain,” the report read. “On southerly aspects, solar radiation throughout the day may cause these wind slabs to become more sensitive to triggers.”
The Sheriff’s Office expressed its condolences to Kincaid’s family and friends via a Saturday morning press release, adding some words of caution to those who enjoy winter recreation in the backcountry.
“Again we remind those who winter recreate to always be prepared for emergencies, be aware of current conditions before you go, and stay away from avalanche prone areas that are dangerous for riders and rescue personnel,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Trace Carrillo
On Thursday, April 2, a rescue dog found 28-year-old Jackson resident Trace Carrillo who’d been buried in an avalanche since Wednesday, April 1 on Taylor Mountain.
The avalanche occurred on the south face of Taylor, just west of Teton Pass. The victim’s partner had lost sight of him after the avalanche was triggered. The partner was unable to locate the victim via avalanche transceiver, and skied out to the Coal Creek parking lot to make the emergency call.
Teams from Teton County Search and Rescue and Wyoming Department of Transportation responded to search the avalanche path and debris pile on the 10,352-foot mountain. The team did retrieve the victim’s splitboard below the toe of the slide. The board, a “hard boot” setup, was intact and not broken.
As of press deadline on Monday evening, Carrillo’s cause of death was still pending. According to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center the avalanche danger is listed as moderate in upper elevations today, Wednesday, April 1.
