Worsening housing problem, jump in population and visitation increase traffic, driver stress during Teton Pass commute
With every summer comes the smells of warmer weather. A fresh cut lawn. The sweet pine trees on your favorite hike.
And, as always, the smell of hot brakes on Teton Pass.
You may be smelling it more this summer than in years past, according to Sgt. Kurt Drumheller of the Teton County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office.
Drumheller lives in Teton Valley and has been commuting the pass for 18 years. He commutes the pass eight times during a normal week, in addition to patrolling it.
“Traffic is much, much higher than it was even just last year,” said Drumheller.
Commuting Prevalence
For decades, the Teton Pass commute has been a staple of the region. The principal reason for it remains higher wages and more expensive housing on the east side, even while affordable housing availability is bottomed out in Teton Valley.
Jackson’s dependence on commuters has not increased when looked at as a percentage, but the amount of commuters has increased as Jackson’s overall workforce grew according to Teton County WY Housing Director April Norton.
“While we are maintaining at about 60% of our workforce living within Teton County Wyoming and about 40% commuting, we have more jobs than we had five years ago so the number of people that are represented in that 40% has also gone up,” said Norton.
This increase in Jackson’s workforce hasn’t been the only thing contributing to commuter traffic on the pass, but it has played a role.
“It’s related to several factors,” said Norton. “I certainly think job generation in Teton County (WY) has been a contributing factor.”
In a recently released survey of Jackson businesses by the Jackson Hole Chamber Of Commerce, a reported 80% rely on employees who commute from Alpine/Star Valley and Teton Valley.
The Idaho Department of Labor’s May 2021 Teton County Labor Force and Economic Profile report shows the scale of Teton Valley’s amount of commuter-occupied housing.
“It is estimated that 1,876 workers lived and worked in Teton County in 2018. Another 1,204 workers were employed in Teton County but lived outside, while 3,489 workers commuted to other counties for work,” said the report.
Sgt. Drumheller has seen a noticeable increase in recent years, but also a particularly big jump this summer during the commuting hours.
“When you’re getting stuck in traffic coming down into Wilson at 7 a.m. … holy buckets. If you’re leaving Jackson at 5 p.m., you’re in trouble,” said Drumheller.
While commuting the pass has always required organized scheduling to compensate for the time, this summer Drumheller has had to budget more than normal. He mentioned some mornings it takes him 30 minutes to get from Wilson to Jackson.
“I’m now running into traffic, sometimes at a standstill, like this morning, before I get to Wilson,” said Drumheller. “That has never been the case before.”
Cost of Commuting
With an increase in traffic, an increase in accidents is naturally going to follow. Data from the Wyoming Highway Patrol indicates that Teton Pass has seen a marked increase in the total number of accidents over the last decade.
From 2010-2014 the total number of crashes on WY 22 runs: 71 (2010), 55 (2011), 59 (2012), 68 (2013), 60 (2014)
Compare that to 2015-2020: 95 (2015), 103 (2016), 111 (2017), 110 (2018), 89 (2019), 87 (2020).
From 2010-14 there were never more than 71 crashes per year on WY 22. From 2015-20 there were never fewer than 87 crashes per year. There were two fatal crashes from 2010-2019, and three fatal crashes alone in 2020.
In addition to the increased amount of accidents, a liberal attitude towards vehicle maintenance must be done as well.
“The brakes definitely need to be changed a little more often,” said Drumheller of his patrol vehicle.
The Town of Jackson released estimates in 2018 for what it costs commuters to get to and from Jackson as a part of the START transportation program.
Driggs and Victor, due to their relative proximity, had the two lowest monthly costs of commutes at $498 and $374, respectively. Alpine was at $561 per month, Star Valley at $685, and Etna at $732.
The town’s estimate was based on a gas price of $3.30/gallon and a single-driver occupancy.
The pass has been known to be costing commuters money for a while. However, added traffic has increasingly put a mental strain on drivers as well, said Drumheller.
“We’re seeing a bit of an increase in road rage, and I think it’s going to continue to increase,” said Drumheller.
Frustrations, according to Drumheller, are the result of the abruptness of the traffic increase.
“Commuters like myself that have been here for a number of years, this is kind of new for us,” said Drumheller. “I think it’s pushing everybody’s buttons and making people angry who haven’t had to deal with it in the past.”
Economic/Socioeconomic Effects
It is widely known that commuters are not the only thing going up and over the pass. Housing price increases in Driggs and Victor have shown a marked relationship to those on the other side.
According to Esther Eke, regional economist for the Idaho Department of Labor, the gap is still continuing to widen between Teton Valley and Jackson.
“Zillow Home Values in Jackson have risen even as home values in Driggs and Victor have risen,” said Eke. “The gap in housing values have actually widened in recent months with Jackson Hole remaining considerably more expensive to buy a home.”
This, along with higher wages in Jackson, will continue to drive the outflow of workers from Teton Valley. With that outflow comes further economic challenges according to Eke.
“It creates a challenge for local businesses to get workers because they have to compete,” said Eke.
“What a lot of employers tend to put out is that the cost of living here is cheaper, the wages offered are comparable, but if people can just go across the border and earn a higher wage they will do it,” said Eke.
Jackson and Teton County Wyoming has a goal to house at least 65% of Jackson’s workforce locally. According to a data profile released this spring, Jackson Hole has over 9,000 total commuters.
Unfortunately, this goal has not been achieved with the percent of workers housed locally plateauing at 59%.
Norton, the housing director, spoke of how commuters could branch out further if nothing is done to mitigate the housing shortage in Jackson.
“There might be further expansion of commuters coming from other communities that are a bit further away from Jackson or Alpine/Teton Valley,” said Norton. “Maybe we’ll see an increase in commuters from Etna, or Ashton.”
The best way forward according to Norton is making sure communities cooperate when discussing and planning solutions to the housing crisis.
A great opportunity will be the upcoming regional needs assessment, which will update the 2014 Western Yellowstone Regional Housing Needs Assessment.
“It’s very important,” said Norton. “All three communities [Teton County ID, Teton County WY, and Alpine/Star Valley] are working together on the upcoming regional needs assessment. It is a great opportunity for community leaders to think regionally, but find solutions that fit each specific area’s needs.”