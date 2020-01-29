Region 7 Republican Chair Ann Rydalch is delighted to announce that the next Region 7 Lincoln Day Dinner is set for Saturday, February 29th with a social hour at 6 p.m. followed by the program/dinner at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Melaleuca Event Center located at 4609 S. 65th W., Idaho Falls (off Exit 113 on I-15).
“Every year we are honored to have the chance to recognize Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican President, and hear from our Republican leaders. This year’s line-up includes both of our U.S. Senators, Governor Brad Little, and a heavy emphasis on our local sheriffs and law enforcement issues,” stated Rydalch.
U.S. Senator Jim Risch is the Keynote Speaker. Idaho Governor Brad Little will also give remarks as well as U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (if votes allow).
Idaho Senate President Brent Hill (R-Rexburg) will provide a Tribute to President Lincoln.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, the President of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association, will be in attendance as Republicans honor the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association and the nine county sheriffs of Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
A special guest speaker is Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich who is serving his fourth term as the elected Republican sheriff of Spokane County. He will be speaking on the challenges facing local law enforcement in the 21st Century.
Tickets can be purchased from Republican county chairs in advance for $35/person or at the door for $40.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.