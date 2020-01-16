Next week the City of Victor will launch its comprehensive plan and transportation plan update, a project that's been dubbed ReEnvision Victor.
The city's current transportation plan was first adopted in 2009, while the comprehensive plan was adopted in 2015. Cities usually wait more than five years before fully revising their comprehensive plans, but city administrator Olivia Goodale explained that Victor has seen enough change recently to warrant a review.
"Over the past few years, Victor has seen some significant development proposals. Some have come to fruition and some have not," Goodale said. "It’s been significant enough to drive the need to revisit Victor’s vision for the future to make sure that Victor continues to grow in a way that the community as a whole would like to see."
Last summer the city selected the consulting firm Logan Simpson to lead the plan updates. The firm, along with project partners that include local firm Harmony Design & Engineering, will work with a volunteer technical advisory committee on outreach and analysis. The committee is made up of city staff, Victor business owners, transportation experts, and elected and appointed representatives. The city is spending $100,000 to tackle the revisions.
"This process will fundamentally set the vision for Victor—what we would like to keep about the city and what we would like to change, all while balancing Victor's very unique dynamic," Goodale said.
ReEnvision Victor, a project title that former mayor Jeff Potter came up with during a brainstorming session, is a riff on Envision Victor, an intensive two-year public outreach program that wrapped up in 2011. The comprehensive plan update will be more all-encompassing than Envision Victor, said Goodale, and will span Victor-specific topics from infill, annexation policies, affordable housing, and public art, to highway corridor aesthetics, growth boundaries, environmental issues, and industrial land availability. Any policy suggestions from the comprehensive plan will be used to update the city's land development code. The transportation plan is a document that addresses issues like downtown parking, alleys, public transit, wayfinding, and future nodes of development.
"It's so foundational," Goodale said of the comprehensive plan. "I can't emphasize it enough—if ever there was a time to get involved, it's now. This is so, so important."
The official kick-off event for ReEnvision Victor will be held at the West Side Yard on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. The bar is supporting the initiative by selling half-priced drinks.
"It'll be a fun, casual event," Goodale said. "It's an opportunity for people to swing by, meet the consultants, learn about the comp plan, and complete the one-minute survey if they haven't already."
The short survey has been available online at ReEnvisionVictor.com for a month and is just the beginning of the outreach process. The project team will seek more specificity in future meetings and questionnaires.
Next week consultants and committee members will have tables set up at the Victor Valley Market on Jan. 22 during the evening rush (4:30 to 6:30 p.m.) and at the Kotler Ice Arena during hockey league games on Wednesday and Thursday evening. They will also be holding one-on-one interviews through the week with stakeholders such as nonprofit and community leaders, business owners, and developers.
The outreach opportunities aren't restricted to residents of the city; Goodale said that anyone who relates to Victor, as a commuter, employee, retailer, or customer, should have a say in its future.
"The whole effort is about going to people and hearing what they have to say," she added.
Driggs and Victor have both contracted with Logan Simpson for a comprehensive plan update, and the firm is also leading the county through its land development code revision. While the two cities are undertaking separate projects, Goodale said there's often the potential for collaboration.
"Victor and Driggs often have overlapping issues and interests," she said. "We're very good at being sounding boards for each other."
The city is aiming to finish the project by late summer, and then the updated plans will go through the public hearing process before being adopted.
