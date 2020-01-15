Many of us wear our blue denim until it is completely worn out with holes in the knees beyond repair and likely are destined for the trash. Fortunately, during the winter months of January and February, Teton Valley Community Recycling (TVCR) partners with Habitat of Jackson Hole to collect used blue denim no longer suitable for wearing or resale at the Thrift Store. Through the “Blue Jeans Go Green” program, your old blue denim will be upcycled into Ultratouch Denim House Insulation, some of which will be used in local affordable homes.
The TVCR Denim Drive will take place from January through February 15. Please bring your clean blue denim to a collection point at the Geo Center in Driggs (open 5am-11pm) or at the General Laundry in Victor (open 7am-10pm). This is an annual recycling program that we offer each winter, so if you miss it this year, please save your blue jeans for next winter. For more information about the recycling process, check out bluejeansgogreen.org. You can also turn your old cotton clothes into household rags, or compost them when they are really worn out.
While you are dropping off old denim, take advantage of these same locations which are also TerraCycle collection sites to drop off your dental waste (old toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes, floss containers), contact lens & blister packs, deodorant or mouthwash containers, beauty product packaging, health & wellness product packaging, and any sort of foil energy bar wrapper. Thank you for recycling!!
If you have any questions or comments about recycling in Teton Valley, don’t hesitate to contact Iris Saxer at 208-557-1193 or email tetonrecycling@gmail.com.
