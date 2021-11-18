Sergeant Fred Hale and county elections director Jenifer Shaum carry the locked and sealed boxes of ballots out of the courthouse after the recount. The ballots will remain in the possession of the sheriff's office until an appeal or recount for a different election.
A methodical 2.5 hour recount on Thursday morning yielded the same results as the Zone 3 school board election held this month.
The recount was requested by candidate Jeannette Boner, who missed the win by only four votes, receiving 253 votes to opponent Ray Hinchcliff's 257 in an election that saw some discrepancies, including an incomplete results report on election night and a handful of voters receiving the incorrect ballot.
At 10 a.m. on Nov. 18, locked and sealed ballot boxes were brought from the sheriff's office to the commissioners' chambers at the courthouse. Four election recount judges began the painstaking process of separating out all the ballots that included Zone 3, under the watchful eye of Boner and Bob Foster, who was there as a representative for Hinchcliff. After triple-checking that they had all the Zone 3 ballots, the judges hand-counted 100 votes and double-checked their tally against the ballot tabulator. When they confirmed that the hand count matched the machine count, they proceeded to run all the ballots through the tabulator.
The total was identical to the official election results, which were canvassed by the Teton Board of County Commissioners on Nov. 12.
From the time the county prosecutor confirmed that the recount was done, a little after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, there will be a 24-hour protest period in which a candidate can appeal the recount, according to Idaho statute 34-2308. A hearing on the appeal will be held at the discretion of the district judge.
This is a developing story. Check next week's Teton Valley News for updates.
