The Teton County Fire District has seen a busy fall with recent fires around the valley. Fire Chief Bret Campbell said this week that the district’s busiest times of the year can be in the fall when, despite the cooler temperatures, grasses and underbrush are dry and more susceptible to ignition and residents are starting to heat their homes with electric and wood burning means.
On Nov. 9, fire crews responded to two fire calls. One of those fires occurred near the Big Holes and became a challenge when the farm cellar fire jumped to dry grass and burned through more farm equipment. The ground fire then threatened other farm structures before crews were able to knock the fire back.
Campbell said he called the Madison County and Swan Valley Fire Departments for help in battling the farm blaze. “It was a very taxing fire and all of the firefighters did a good job.”
Campbell said the fire was still under investigation as to its cause.
Last week the fire department also battled a house fire on 3500. The fire is still under investigation, but Campbell said a wall fire climbed up into the home’s attic. The home was a total loss.
Campbell reminded the community that a quick call to 911 if fire or smoke is detected makes all the difference. He also encouraged folks to get their chimneys cleaned and check all smoke detectors to ensure they are working properly.
