Last Saturday at its annual Nordic Dinner, Teton Valley Trails and Pathways recognized this year’s recipient of the Stewardship Award: Randy Blough, who in executive director Dan Verbeten’s estimation has “groomed the Alta track more than any other human on earth without fiscal compensation.”
Blough lives adjacent to the well-loved 10-kilometer Alta XC ski track and said his years of volunteer grooming have been somewhat selfish in nature.
“I rarely ski anywhere else,” he said. “Grooming is kind of a passion of mine and I love doing it.”
Blough started grooming the track the winter after he moved to Alta in 2003. He didn’t limit his TVTAP contributions to winter endeavors; he served on the nonprofit’s board for six years, was president for two, and helped organize the first few iterations of the Wydaho Rendezvous Mountain Bike Festival.
At the award ceremony, Verbeten said that Blough has been a good resource and supporter for the organization’s pathway projects.
“TVTAP has grown and matured,” Blough said. “Its grooming program is way over the top from what it was even five years ago. It’s not quite as homespun as it used to be.”
Blough takes pride in preparing the Alta track before the season starts. He keeps an eye on new house construction, field conditions, and the irrigation wheel line on the north end, and aims to design a track with moderate terrain and swooping turns.
Now that TVTAP has a staff groomer and multiple volunteers, Blough only takes the snowmobile out once a week. After dinner on Thursdays around 8 or 9 p.m., he starts grooming. He does three passes and it takes between two and four hours, depending on how much fresh snow has fallen and whether he’s setting the classic track. (Getting the sled stuck adds time to the equation, of course.) His son Dalton enjoys riding along, especially early season when the goal is just to zoom around packing down snow.
Grooming is meditative in nature, Blough said.
“Even with the snowmobile it’s so quiet. It’s nice to groom at night when no one else is out besides the rabbits crossing the track.”
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.