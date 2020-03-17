With some of our regular policies being strictly enforced, RAD will be providing service as scheduled. HOWEVER... there are key steps listed below to keep our staff safe and minimize potential coronavirus transfer through waste & recycling. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has identified that the virus can transfer on surfaces exposed to a sneeze or cough. Due to the nature of waste, waste handling has the potential to be a carrier, therefore our staff will be following existing policy to minimize direct interactions with waste and receptacles.
HOW YOU CAN... Minimize Potential Virus Transfer through Your Waste & Recycling
- Bag all Trash!
- Residential trash cans must be accessible to our automated arm at time of service receptacles must 4ft from any other object to allow for grabber arms to grab can
- Trash roll carts must not require our operator to exit his vehicle, per our existing policy your can may not be serviced if not accessible by automated arm
- No overage (bags outside cans) will be collected without notifying the RAD office 24 hours prior to service
- Can must be curbside by 6am
- For your own safety - we encourage using a disinfectant spray on entire lid and handle of trash and recycling receptacles
- All applicable and acceptable recyclables must be "washed well enough to drink from" and we appreciate you spraying disinfectant across the bin(s) contents, lids and under edges such as the carry handles prior to putting them curbside
- BAG ALL TRASH! --- yes, we meant to write this twice!
How to make your own disinfectant with bleach – CDC Link -www.cdc.gov/disasters/bleach.html
Thank you, wash your hands, don’t pick your nose, buy only as much toilet paper as you need and continue to be respectful to everyone in our Community.
