At the beginning of the Teton Board of County Commissioners meeting on Nov. 23, during the open mic portion of the agenda, RAD Curbside co-founder Dave Hudacsko posited the idea of a private company managing the Teton County Transfer Station.
Hudacsko explained that he would have preferred to sit down with the public works director beforehand to flesh out the proposal, but there were some items on the meeting agenda that necessitated a more immediate proposition. The county is awaiting a transfer station audit and struggling to find haulers to take recyclables away from the facility, and, most pressingly, solid waste supervisor Saul Varela has resigned to take a position with Teton County (Wyoming) Integrated Solid Waste & Recycling in Jackson.
Varela, whose last day at the transfer station was on Nov. 27, was hired in 2009 and promoted to supervisor in 2011. He introduced innovative programs like animal carcass composting and reusing crushed glass as a road base at the facility, and in 2016 was named the Teton Valley Community Recycling Recycler of the Year for his efforts.
“Saul has been instrumental in helping our county achieve our waste diversion goals on a tight budget,” said TVCR executive director Iris Saxer. “He is a respected regional leader in solid waste management and will be sorely missed.”
County public works director Darryl Johnson said that replacing Varela will be challenging.
“He had a unique skill set,” Johnson said.
Varela declined to be interviewed about his departure.
Hudacsko, who agreed that Varela’s absence will be felt, pointed out that when the county hires or promotes someone to the solid waste supervisor position, that person would probably want to know that the idea of privatization had been floated. His other reason for starting the conversation when he did is the pending release of the first draft of a transfer station audit by Great West Engineering.
During this year’s budget process, the county commissioners approved funding for new transfer station equipment and possibly a second scale, under the condition that the facility is audited by a third party.
“As we see continued increase in use, we know we’re undersized, we know we need to grow, so the audit will tell us, where should we spend our money?” Johnson explained. “Do we need to hire more staff to stay open longer, do we need more equipment, do we need a new scale?”
GWE, the firm selected by the county to perform the audit, made site visits, collected data from Varela and Johnson, interviewed commissioners, staff, and Saxer, and compiled information that will soon be presented to the commissioners.
In Hudacsko’s comments to the commissioners on Monday, he said that the county and taxpayers could be facing big costs in facility expansion and infrastructure improvements, and that a private company could save money, increase pay to staff, improve public education, and find new efficiencies to better manage the transfer station.
“I feel proactive, nimble, and incentivized waste system management is needed in order to increase efficiency, be cost-effective, and achieve community environmental goals,” Hudacsko said. He requested a work session with the board.
“I’m open to considering it but haven’t had the chance to look into it to be able to comment any further than that,” commissioner Bob Heneage said about privatization.
Commission chair Cindy Riegel said that the conversation wasn’t an immediate priority but that as the county moves forward with changes and infrastructure improvements, having information on privatization as well as other options would be valuable.
Johnson told the Teton Valley News that he doesn’t see private management of the transfer station penciling out.
Johnson said that after Hudacsko made his proposal, two other firms expressed interest in the idea.
If the county were to give up management of the transfer station, it would put out a request for proposals from interested firms.
It wouldn’t be the first time a third party oversaw solid waste operations in Teton County. When the county closed the landfill in 2006, it contracted with Terra Firma Organics to handle the interim transfer station operations. That company terminated its contract in March of 2009 in order to cut its losses; Terra Firma had lost around $100,000 in four months by the time it ended its involvement with the transfer station, the TVN reported at the time.
“My rub is, I don’t know how another party can run the operation at the same cost as the owner,” Johnson said. “I will argue that our shortcomings or inefficiencies don’t amount to any significant dollar signs.”
However, he added, “If we conducted a study and came back and said it would be beneficial to the taxpayers to privatize, I’d be open to it. We’re just trying to do what’s best for the taxpayers and minimize the cost to them.”