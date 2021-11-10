It’s safe to say that RAD Curbside owner David Hudacsko has had a bit more on his plate this fall than most other years.
After an early September fire took valuable parts of the Teton County Transfer Station offline, RAD, the local trash and recycling hauler, has had to deal with the adversity of partial closures at the dump.
“It’s been full mayhem, but we’ve been handling it and it’s been working,” said Hudacsko. “Working with the staff out there has been going as best as it can be.”
To mitigate the effects of damaged essential equipment, RAD has had to look outside the box for solutions. One of those solutions, by far the least ideal, has been to transport excess waste to Madison County.
“We try to anticipate and coordinate with the transfer station and if we do need to go to Madison County then I need to rearrange operations with my team,” said Hudacsko.
Trips to the Circular Butte landfill near Howe (the usual destination for Teton County’s trash) also happen on an as-needed basis.
“We’re supporting as-needed to get the landfill-bound waste to Circular Butte on pretty much a daily basis too,” said Hudacsko.
Even though the out-of-county trash runs don’t happen every day, the complications have trickled down to every part of RAD’s operation. Most notably affected is their trash pickup schedule.
“We’ve had to add an additional driver to do different routes, split the routes differently and get them done by midday so that we can head down valley and stay within DOT operating hours,” said Hudacsko.
Households can help haulers, he noted.
“One of the most important messages is, number one, put your can out by 6 a.m. please,” said Hudacsko. “We don’t know when we’re coming to pick it up, we don’t have a predetermined set time for anybody.”
Hudacsko issued another plea for help as well, namely for the construction and demolition crews in Teton Valley.
“To the construction and demolition folks, please, please, please sort your waste,” said Hudacsko. “Unsorted construction waste is by far the largest burden on both county and RAD staff.”
That staff has had to be increasingly versatile, something that Hudacsko has commended his team for.
“Everybody else combined just picks up and pitches in,” he said. “Where a lot comes into play is just having a versatile team.”
The initial response included providing extra dumpsters and organizing weekly meetings with Teton County staff to enhance communication.
“It worked well after the fire hit, we provided a whole bunch of roll-off dumpsters to the transfer station to help manage that waste,” said Hudacsko. “We’ve also had weekly meetings to work together as best we could as a team to get this done.”
RAD and the county have also worked together on sourcing new equipment to load trucks up more efficiently.
“We’re anticipating their new piece of equipment that helps compact and load the semis to arrive fairly shortly and that will get us back on track quite a bit better for efficiency on getting waste to Mud Lake,” said Hudacsko.
According to public works director Darryl Johnson’s latest report to the county commissioners, the piece of equipment, a material handler, was delivered on Nov. 1.
“We expect to be one more step towards normal now that we are able to compact household waste in trailers,” the Nov. 8 report reads. “Solid Waste should now be back to hauling full loads (20-23 tons) to Circular Butte. More tonnage per trailer means more efficient trucking and fewer overall trips.”
The report also highlighted a few more of the difficulties that transfer station staff have been working through. An electrical contractor has been working on the building since late October, and will likely be finished in another week or two.
“Overhead doors, door motors and replacement metal panels are still on order with no promise to when the materials will be delivered,” Johnson added in his report. “Overhead doors continue to be opened and closed manually with our on site equipment. Haul to Circular Butte continues to be a challenge. The weather has slowed tonnages delivered to the Transfer Station and provided some relief. RAD is still providing an extra truck and trailer so that we can keep the floor as clean as possible.”
In other developments regarding repairs, repainting efforts will need to be held off until spring due to the approaching winter.
Hudacsko declined to postulate an exact timeframe for a return to normal operations as details are still up in the air.
“I don’t want to speculate on anything around 100% especially when we don’t have any knowns or practice with new pieces of equipment,” he said.
At the end of the day, Hudacsko and Teton County have to abide by the fact that trash never stops. This approach is apparent throughout staff as well.
“Our mentality is alright, well, what do we got today, let’s get ‘er done because trash just doesn’t ever stop,” said Hudacsko.