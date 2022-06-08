The Hartshorn family has finished work on the H&H Gas Station just off the highway on West Little Avenue in Driggs, with the hope of providing slightly cheaper fuel for locals and workers.
Jim and Karen Hartshorn, owners of Hartshorn Oil, have long operated an unmanned cardlock fueling station on West Little next to Kaufman’s OK Tire. In recent years, however, the dispensers were getting "a little rundown,” Karen said.
“We decided to zhuzh it up,” said their daughter, Marissa, who is a manager and operator at Hartshorn Oil. She, Jim, and Karen each have an ownership stake in the new public H&H station.
Last year the family started designing a much larger 80x100 square foot station with a canopy and four double sided dispensers. As with so many projects in this economy, construction took longer than anticipated, steel was expensive, and it was tough to find contractors. The custom-made tanks they ordered at the beginning of 2021 didn’t arrive until last November, so they were out in the snow putting tanks underground this winter.
“It was a lot of sweat equity,” Karen said. “Digging gravel, laying pipe, compacting dirt, smashing concrete, we did it all.”
The Hartshorns agreed that their main goal was to offer convenience and affordability to locals who need to fuel up, particularly truckers, farmers, and bus drivers who need the bigger facility.
H&H Gas, located at 120 West Little, is open 24 hours a day. In addition to the usual regular unleaded, medium grade, non-ethanol premium, and regular diesel, H&H offers off-road or red diesel, which isn’t available anywhere else in the valley. In the past Hartshorn Oil has delivered red diesel to local customers, but it has grown increasingly difficult to hire hazmat drivers and the owners wanted to get away from that model of business.
Because Hartshorn Oil stores its own fuel at its facility south of Driggs rather than paying additional freight costs at the station, and because H&H is offering unbranded product, the Hartshorns said they are aiming to keep cost per gallon around five to ten cents cheaper than competitors in the valley.
“We’re here to help the community and the working guy—save him a little dough,” Jim said.
The Hartshorns weren’t interested in building a convenience store; there are already plenty of those to go around, they said, plus with Broulim’s just a quick trip away, shoppers can combine errands. H&H is only one of two public gas stations in Teton County that are on the west side of the road (the other is Grand View in Tetonia) and is the only one not on the main drag. Karen said that many people come from the west side of the valley via Bates and appreciate not having to get on the highway for a fill-up, particularly those who are towing trailers or driving farm equipment. Personally, she’s a fan of avoiding left-hand turns into traffic whenever possible.
Over the course of one day last week, Karen observed 20 tractors at the station. “People are glad we’re back up and running,” she said.
Big rig drivers like the large space at the station, Karen said. Two semis can fit next to each other at the pumps, and truckers can pull through rather than turning around. While the rear access is currently unpaved, once the City of Driggs begins the next phase of construction on its transit center, H&H will chip in to pave its portion of the parking lot.
Marissa, 22, went to school for ballet, and said she never expected to be the owner of a gas station.
“There’s a glass ceiling in this industry. I get called ‘little lady’ a lot,” she said with a laugh. “I’ve handled the delivery side of the business, so I was like, ‘how hard can running a gas station be?’ But there are so many technical aspects to learn, and so many tests and requirements and paperwork. It’s definitely been a learning experience.”