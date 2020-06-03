On Tuesday afternoon more than 50 people gathered at the four corners of Victor’s Main Street with handmade signs in peaceful protest of a national scene that many on that street corner said have left them sad, angry and eager for change.
“I’m here because I’m tired of the injustice,” said 16 year old Shay Smith, who was joined by 30 other high school students who gathered to express their grief and outrage over the death of George Floyd of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd, a black man, died while he was being arrested by police on May 25. After his death, a Minneapolis police officer was arrested and charged with Floyd's murder.
The event has lead to national unrest streaming through social media and running in loops on 24-hour cable news programs. Regionally however, protests have commenced without incident including a small gathering in Driggs last Friday and a larger event hosted in the Town Square in Jackson on Sunday.
The organizer for Tuesday’s Victor protest, Caitlin Davis, handed out information on how to gather for the protest and why.
“This is a space to recognize our white privilege and to acknowledge how we have and continued to benefit from the systemic oppression of black people,” read the opening statement of the handout.
Smith and her friend, fellow high school senior Maggie Graupner, 17, made t- shirts for the protest. The front of their shirts read “We stand together,” and the back of their shirts read “No More,” with a list of names of people have experienced racial injustice.
Smith saw the protest being planned on social media and then posted the information on her Twitter account to encourage other students to join.
“There is so much ignorance in this community,” Graupner said of understanding racial inequality. She said she would start working on a very local level of trying to create change in community and that included stopping other students in the halls of the high school from using the “n-word” while at school. “And when there is a protest in Victor, you come to it,” she added of her hope to create change.
Next to Graupner was 15 year old Catherine Torres who said, “I think it’s important to bring awareness to small towns like these. It feels like we are empowering others to do the same.”
Anne Batchen will be a senior this year. Her mother, Lisa Smith-Batchen, organized Sunday’s Jackson event. As a black student in Teton Valley she said that she has and does experience racism through remarks, particularly with the “n-word.”
“I’m hoping that at least some people will be more aware and have a different appreciation of what is going on,” Batchen said as drivers passing by honked their horns and sometimes cheered for the protesters. “This is a real issue,” she said of racial inequality and acts of racism.
Scarlett Cook, a 16 year old high school student standing next to Batchen, said that her parents supported her being at Tuesday’s protest, but were afraid that she could be hurt by others who disagreed with the event and purpose. She said she was not surprised by the amount of support the community was showing to the group as cars and trucks honked and people continued to wave and cheer.
Across Main Street, Victor resident Mary Mello held a sign and stood with other protesters. This was her second protest after having attended Friday’s event in Driggs.
“It’s time for a change,” said Mello. “This is where my heart is fighting against social injustice.”
Steph Buelow was standing in front of the Victor Valley Market with Sarah Earley. Buelow of Victor was holding a sign that read “Say Their Names.” She said her family is from Minneapolis and the last few days have been sad and scary as she talked with family who are living there amidst the anguish of the events stemming from Floyd’s death.
“It’s just intense,” she said. “We've had hard conversations, emotional and full of sadness and fear. It’s hard to be here,” she said of the relatively isolated mountain towns of Teton Valley. “This is what we can to do be apart of it.”
Buelow looked across Main Street at the group of students and said, “It’s great to see the kids.”
Earley agreed, looking across the street at the students.
“We might just have hope,” she said.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.