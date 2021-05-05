Recently two Teton County defendants were sentenced in separate cases for possession of heroin, which is a felony.
While each defendant pleaded guilty and received a sentence of at least five years in jail, most if not all of that time was suspended, meaning they will not serve their full sentences unless they violate the terms of their probation.
Teton County prosecuting attorney Bailey Smith said the reason she asked the judge for the leniency in sentencing was because both defendants had participated in substance abuse treatment programs and made progress toward a drug-free existence.
“When you have a defendant who has taken it upon themselves to enroll in a residential treatment program and complete that program, it shows their desire to lead clean and law-abiding lives,” Smith said.
However, as prosecutor Smith said she has a no-tolerance stance on heroin. In other substance abuse cases she said she might consider offering plea deals or reducing felony sentences, “as long as the defendant is taking proactive steps to get clean,” but that heroin possession will always be a felony offense.
“I understand that drugs are addictive and that the road to getting clean isn’t linear, but heroin is a dangerous substance and is extremely destructive to families and communities,” Smith said. “We are going to treat heroin cases as seriously as possible without being draconian.”
Both cases had a multi-state aspect, requiring cooperation from and collaboration with other law enforcement and probation officers across state lines. Smith said that the Teton County Sheriff’s Office is getting its counter-narcotics program up and running, and as a result investigators are building more sophisticated cases.
“I’m very encouraged by their work,” Smith said. “It’s really exceptional.”