Besides friends and family, what flies into and out of the Jackson Hole Airport is not of much consequence to valley residents, unless it’s a scenic helicopter business that would exploit public lands west of the Tetons.
Trying to get some traction on a business opportunity to fly sightseers in his helicopter, Tony Chambers’ Wind River Air has proposed three flight paths, one of which in down the belly of the Jedediah Smith Wilderness which is tangent to the boundaries of Grand Targhee Resort.
While Chambers has courted many boards and agencies in Jackson as he pursues the possibility of scenic chopper rides, Teton Basin Ranger Jay Pence found out about the proposal from Forest Service and Park Service colleagues. That a concern for Pence, since he is charge of Jed Smith Wilderness.
“We were not approached with regard to the path that would fly from Teton Pass to Teton Canyon, just shy of Table Mountain,” Pence said. “We are very concerned that this proposal would negatively impact the Wilderness character and degrade solitude within Wilderness boundaries.”
Over almost 20 years as the district ranger, Pence said glider rides out of the Driggs Airport is the number one complaint his office receives with regard to Wilderness users.
“People say the sound of tow planes ruined their experience in the Jed,” Pence said. “You can imagine how a bunch of helicopter flights would be an intrusion of their solitude.”
But while Pence has a strong opinion, his authority is somewhat grounded. His agency does not have jurisdiction in the air; that is the bailiwick of the Federal Aviation Administration. And though the FAA recommends that pilots stay 2,000 feet above a Wilderness designation, Pence said that is not an enforceable regulation.
“And I would imagine that people paying for a scenic flight would want to be closer than that,” Pence said. “Wilderness is a squishy topic, because different people go into a Wilderness area for different things, but being buzzed by a helicopter is not one of those things.”
Ironically, Wind River Air’s website details how Chambers first identified a passion for helicopters when he himself was buzzed by a helicopter in Grand Teton National Park, near the Jed Smith Wilderness boundary.
“Tony’s passion for flying was ignited when he was a teenager and on his first attempt to climb the Grand Teton,” according to Wind River Air’s site. “He was camped at 11,700 feet at the Lower Saddle with his brother. Park Rangers were doing a rescue on the Grand, and a helicopter came in just above their heads and landed on the Upper Saddle. It was an awesome sight! And, at that moment, Tony knew that someday he too would be a capable helicopter pilot.”
Adding to the irony, Chambers told the Jackson Hole News and Guide in an October interview that, “He has a passion for mountaineering and doesn’t have any interest in degrading the experience in the Tetons for those on foot.”
“I don’t want to be on the Exum Ridge and have a helicopter come buzz me,” he said. “I get that.”
Chambers presented his plans at a public meeting Monday at Wyoming’s Teton County Library hosted by the Jackson Hole Airport Board. And though the FAA has historically supported scenic helicopter rides, public sentiment and the call for an impact study are considerations that could curtail Chambers’ chopper rides.
And although tourist traffic in Jackson would make its airport the ideal for Chambers’ operation, it’s not the only airport in the area.
No pitch has been made to the Driggs Reed Memorial Airport Board, but Airport Administrative Coordinator Lori Kyle explained that as a General Aviation Category C-2 airport, private charters are not discouraged.
“There isn’t a restriction on any registered aircraft as long as they abide by flight rules,” Kyle said.
In addition to a Life Flight helicopter, a handful of private helicopters currently use the Driggs Airport. Commercial flights at the Driggs Airport include scenic glider rides through Teton Aviation.
