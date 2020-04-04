The Teton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Saturday, April 4, that Victor resident and professional back country rider, Rob Kincaid, 46, died after he was caught in an avalanche Friday afternoon near Palisades Peak. His body was recovered this morning.
Kincaid was a professional hill climb competitor in the Rocky Mountain Snowmobile Hillclimb Association circuit and a professional back country rider for Team Arctic Cat who garnered countless honors and awards during his career. News of his death ripped through the local community over the last 24 hours as friends and family expressed disbelief and grief on a variety of social media outlets.
"One of the most colorful and fun guys to be around, he was talented and committed to the sport of snowmobiling," wrote friend and photographer Erik Fleischhacker of Swan Valley on his Facebook page this morning. "He could always put the sled where I needed it for the shot, and he'd even give me a ride when I needed it. I was fortunate enough to record the raw reaction he had when he won his first championship at Jackson Hole. What an awesome guy!"
This is the second avalanche death in last three days for the region. The cause of his death is pending.
Earlier this year, the Canadian based magazine, Snoriders wrote, "As he pursued his racing career on the RMSHA circuit, Kincaid was eventually spotted by someone of influence with Arctic Cat who realized he wasn’t racing to be a somebody, he was racing because he loved it. And after 18 years of racing and 20 years of riding, his love for snowmobiling has not waned. If anything his passion has been fueled even more by those who believe in him."
“My wife Kimberly is my biggest supporter," said Kincaid to Snoriders. "I am truly blessed to have a wife so understanding of my passion for riding.” ￼
According to Bonneville County, a report came in from a snowmobile rider who advised their party was riding North East of the Sheep Creek area when they were caught in an avalanche on Friday. The rider advised that Kincaid had been missing for approximately an hour before they could get to a point with cell service and call for help.
The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center reported the avalanche danger for the Grey’s River Area, which includes the vicinity of Palisades Peak, as Moderate for Friday.
“Backcountry travelers could trigger slab avalanches in steep terrain,” the report read. “On southerly aspects, solar radiation throughout the day may cause these wind slabs to become more sensitive to triggers.”
