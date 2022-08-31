Re-offenses in Teton County’s juvenile probation system are on the rise according to chief juvenile probation officer Renee Leidorf, who gave a presentation to the Teton Board of County Commissioners at its Aug. 22 meeting.
The county’s juvenile probation system is responsible for monitoring adults that have a probation agreement as a result of a misdemeanor conviction as well as all juvenile offenders. Adult felony offenders are administered probation through the State of Idaho’s probation system.
Both adult misdemeanor and juvenile segments are high in terms of caseload, but there has been little change from last quarter in the juvenile segment. Adult misdemeanor caseload has shown a seemingly minor, but impactful increase.
According to Leidorf’s quarterly reports, there has been a 26-case increase in adult misdemeanor offenders in the probation system since the last quarter of 2021, for a total of 130. Data provided by Teton County Sheriff’s Office administrative manager Mitch Golden showed that there were 76 reports of all controlled substance incidents in Teton County from Jan. 1, 2021 to Sept. 1, 2021.
During that same timeframe in 2022, reports of all controlled substance incidents in Teton County rose considerably to 125.
Drug testing results have also continued to show light on the growth of substance abuse in Teton County. Commissioner Michael Whitfield called the trend “concerning.” Leidorf echoed the sentiment.
“The one thing that we are really concerned about is fentanyl,” said Leidorf. It is the second quarter in a row that fentanyl has shown up in the county’s probation system.
“Seeing a new substance is definitely a red flag,” Leidorf continued.
The number of positive marijuana tests has also increased, but Leidorf stated that those numbers should be taken with caution as marijuana notably persists in humans’ body systems.
Detention days used have also steadily increased since the new year, with zero being used during the last quarter of 2021. Twenty-three were used in the first quarter of 2022 and 53 were used in the second quarter of 2022.
The messaging of Leidorf’s presentation was shaped by an increase in the number of detention days used, which is a trend that is continuing in this quarter.
“While I was presenting my quarterly report I knew they would see a rise in detention days,” said Leidorf.
Although most of the juvenile caseload is made up of kids who are on the right track, there are a couple of re-offenders that are causing frustration according to Leidorf.
“Most of them are getting through this and doing it beautifully, but I do have a handful of kids who are struggling right now,” said Leidorf.
Leidorf uses detention days as the “last resort” for those in the system. She attested to the other methods that are used before detention days.
“If they’re in treatment we might increase treatment, there are other things such as a curfew and I crank that down a little bit. I also may work with parents and see if I can educate them a little bit more on what may deter this kind of behavior,” said Leidorf.
Like most departments in the county, Leidorf’s is short-staffed. While she is working overtime, among other adjustments, the department can still maintain suitable supervision levels.
“I don’t think that’s the case,” said Leidorf when asked if there is a correlation between low staffing and re-offenses. “We have supervision levels, standards based on those levels meaning if someone is at low risk, I see them once a month. If someone is moderate, I see them once every two weeks. We’re able to maintain that but right now I am budgeted at 32 hours a week and I am working beyond that, around 35 to 40.”
“I am still able to maintain supervision. We have had my admin assistant kick in and she is doing some client work that isn’t typical for her. We are managing it, but we are managing it with people working outside of their job classification,” said Leidorf.