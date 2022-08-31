Re-offenses in Teton County’s juvenile probation system are on the rise according to chief juvenile probation officer Renee Leidorf, who gave a presentation to the Teton Board of County Commissioners at its Aug. 22 meeting.

The county’s juvenile probation system is responsible for monitoring adults that have a probation agreement as a result of a misdemeanor conviction as well as all juvenile offenders. Adult felony offenders are administered probation through the State of Idaho’s probation system.