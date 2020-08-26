Forest Service reports campfires, littering, and food storage violations
On the morning of Aug. 18, Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence sent a helicopter out to suppress a small fire at Sunset Lake just west of the national park boundary in the Jedediah Smith Wilderness.
Campers had reported the abandoned campfire on Monday night and tried to extinguish it with buckets of water. Pence would normally have dispatched crews on foot or horseback to suppress the fire but he said he’s trying to keep his wildfire resources available in the valley to respond to any larger blazes.
Campfires are never allowed in Alaska Basin or the Sunset Lake area.
The Caribou-Targhee National Forest won’t implement fire restrictions until this Friday, Aug. 28. The Bridger-Teton and Salmon-Challis have already put in place Stage 1 restrictions, meaning fires are prohibited in dispersed campsites. Teton Interagency Fire, which encompasses the Bridger-Teton and Grand Teton National Park, has reported nearly 200 abandoned or unattended fires, while the Caribou-Targhee has put out over 60 campfires so far this summer. The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center is rating the fire danger in the mountain region as “high.”
“People really need to put their fires dead out, especially with conditions as they are right now,” said CTNF public affairs officer Sarah Wheeler.
Abandoned campfires aren’t the only concern the Forest Service is running up against. Pence’s biggest headache is frequent reports of “stolen property” that actually boil down to littering on public lands.
He explained that presumptive campers, many of whom are locals, will try to stake their claim on dispersed sites midweek by leaving old chairs, tarps, or empty tents at the spots. When they return on the weekend to set up camp they find that another camper or ranger has removed their gear.
“People are upset that their chairs are missing but it’s basically littering in the forest. There’s a lot of abandoned property being cleaned up by other people and I appreciate their help. Campers must be occupying the site the night they claim it—there’s no reserving dispersed camping. That means a possible citation.”
The News & Guide reported that the Bridger-Teton National Forest is seeing eclipse-level visitation numbers every day this summer. Pence said this side of the hill is no different. With the frenzy of outdoor recreation, he has observed many new user-created dispersed camping sites. “Up Teton Canyon you can see the creep and spread of it,” he said.
“We try to minimize the expansion of our footprint on the forest,” Wheeler added. “Dispersed camping is legal but we are seeing more areas where vegetation is removed or cut to expand sites. We definitely don’t want to see those impacts.”
Those campers are also failing to store their food safely.
“The food storage violations are crazy,” Pence said. “I’m surprised we haven’t seen more bear issues.” He added that Teton Basin rangers have spent an inordinate amount of time removing trash from bear boxes at campgrounds.
“People are using the bear boxes as garbage cans. That’s annoying,” Pence said. “We’re not funded to have a front country ranger who just visits with people and cleans up after them.”
These issues aren’t specific to the Caribou-Targhee and Bridger-Teton. Pence said he’s been on regional calls with other district rangers who have shared the same observations and concerns.
“There’s been a resurgence in interest in national forests and outdoor recreation everywhere,” he said. “A lot of these people aren’t routine campers or they’re learning how to do it again.”
Pence witnessed one interaction that, while harmless, was indicative of some of the issues he’s seeing on public lands. A visitor from California ignored the signs on the district office in Driggs stating that it was closed to the public, disregarded the large information kiosk with maps, brochures, and a phone number for remote assistance, came around back and walked into the building via an employee entrance. She then demanded that the visitor information specialist on staff reserve a campsite for her in Yellowstone National Park.
“This summer has been unprecedented for forests across the nation,” Wheeler said. “We’re seeing a lot of first time visitors that aren’t as savvy as more seasoned visitors. That leads to a lot of tension between users. Like the Teton Basin, Ashton and Island Park have been overwhelmed with visitors as well, and we hear about it. Everyone is entitled to have access to public lands and we hope people can practice patience with each other and follow Leave No Trace principles.”