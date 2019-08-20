Do you have a child between the ages of 3-5 who may be delayed in any developmental areas? These areas might include speech/language (speech, articulation), large motor skills (running, climbing), small motor skills (holding crayon with a tripod grasp, cutting with scissors), cognition (colors, stacking blocks, following directions), social interactions (playing and communicating with peers), and/or adaptive skills (toilet habits or self-feeding). If so, please bring your child to the free preschool screening offered by Teton School District 401. If your child shows delays, he or she may be eligible for our preschool program.
An individual screening takes about half an hour, and includes routine tests with the Pre-K teacher, an occupational therapist, speech language pathologist, and a physical therapist.
The goal of the screening is to help identify children who may have developmental delays. We want to identify these areas of concern as early as possible to help prepare children for their upcoming school years.
Please schedule an appointment during the two upcoming days of Preschool Screenings. The screenings will take place at Driggs Elementary School, September 4 and 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information and to schedule an appointment, contact Brittany Johnston at bjohnston@d401.k12.id.us or call (208) 228-5923 (option #3) or email Deb Loudenslager at dloudenslager@d401.k12.id.us.
