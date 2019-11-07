About 50 feet of downed transmission line caused an early morning fire and power outage off of Old Jackson Highway near Game Creek this morning said Battalion Chief Jon Wisby with the Teton County Fire Department.
Wisby said one Victor fire engine and one command vehicle from Driggs responded to the emergency call Thursday morning around 6:45 a.m. Wisby said Fall River Electric responded within 25 minutes after the call and de-energized the transmission line so the fire department could continue to secure the area.
Wisby said the fire was put out quickly, but added that the dry grass this time of year catches easily as was the case this morning. Wisby said the scene was cleared and road re-opened by 8 a.m.
Fall River Electric public relations manager Ted Austin said the downed line was replaced with a new line today and the company also inspected all of the surrounding connections to ensure they were all safe.
The cause of the transmission line coming down was unknown said Austin. He said 75 to 80 customers were without power for about an hour and a half.
