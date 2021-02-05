Resort is not seeing record-breaking skier numbers, even though full lots and long lift lines make it feel that way
After a somewhat slow start to the season, the Tetons have been hit with one weekend storm after another, drawing crowds of powder-chasers and creating parking challenges and long lines at Grand Targhee Resort.
"It feels like every Friday and Saturday has been a pow day and everyone wants to ski a pow day," said Grand Targhee marketing director Jennie White on Feb. 5, after an overnight storm dropped 18 inches on the west slope of the Tetons.
Some valley residents have griped that the Mountain Collective, a multi-resort network that Grand Targhee joined last year, is causing the crowds. Mountain Collective passholders receive two free days of skiing at over twenty destinations in the United States and elsewhere.
"I look at the numbers every day. It's not Mountain Collective," White said.
Resort general manager Geordie Gillett confirmed that Mountain Collective passholders have accounted for less than five percent of skier visits so far this season.
While the traffic and lift lines make the resort feel busy, the total 2020/21 skier visitation numbers as of Feb. 4 are lagging three percent behind visitation numbers at the same point in Grand Targhee's busiest season ever, 2017/18. On the other hand, season passholder visits have increased by 26 percent. Paid skier visits (a total that includes Mountain Collective passholders) are down 32 percent from 17/18.
"There really hasn't been a massive increase of skiers," White said. "The size of our parking lots really dictates the number of skiers on the mountain."
Grand Targhee does not charge for parking, and with COVID, fewer guests are choosing to carpool or take the hourly shuttle, which is free to passholders. This has often led to long lines of traffic at the resort entrance. On the busiest mornings, the shuttle sometimes gets delayed in the line of cars winding down Ski Hill Road. This season message boards were installed on several routes to the ski hill, but they are not always updated to accurately reflect parking capacity.
"The base ops team is totally crushing it, there's a crew in every single lot, on the radio constantly, driving up and down finding open spaces to put cars. It's very coordinated," White said, describing the scene at the hill on Friday after the resort reported at 9:22 a.m. that the lots were full and cars were parking on a one out, one in basis. "We're parking in as many spots as possible but we also had to move a ton of snow and find a place to put it."
While the ticket office moved to a reservation-only system this winter for day passes, there are plenty of workarounds to those restrictions, White noted.
"More than ever, everyone is taking advantage of family and friends tickets, because those aren't restricted," White said. "There are a lot more Shoshone-only tickets being purchased because those don't have to be reserved. We monitor tickets sales, and because we had this storm coming and a [junior freeride competition] this weekend, I turned off Saturday and Sunday sales almost a week ago. We're trying not to hinder season passholders."
Gillett added that while some resorts are requiring season passholders to reserve days too, Grand Targhee hasn't put any limits on those guests. On several powder days this season the resort has seen close to record-breaking numbers of passholders.
"It's an art, not a science," Gillett said about determining ticket reservation caps. "You take a blank piece of paper and try to predict the mix of lodging guests, employees from other resorts, day tickets, season passes, and estimate how the visitor make-up will affect parking. Destination guests, families during holidays, usually only have one car, but season passholders will often drive up alone."
Until recently, Utah, Colorado, and Montana were lagging in snowfall, which caused skiers from those states to flock to western Wyoming, a migration also seen in the 17/18 season.
White added that "the whole world has changed," in terms of visitation patterns. "People can work remotely, kids are going to school remotely, they're taking traveling vacations, they're booking last minute, they can chase snow. More people are getting outside and enjoying the outdoors. We saw that this summer too—people got over lockdown and want to go out and do something."
The mountain itself seems busier too, but much of that is due to COVID precautions. The lift lines are much longer because of "ghost lanes" in the maze to enable social distancing, and skiers are not required to ride four to a chair, which increases wait times. White said Grand Targhee is following the National Ski Area Association's pandemic playbook.
"We're all operating in a completely different season that no one has ever seen before, and trying to manage it safely," she said. "I wish people would understand that every day our employees are working hard to make the resort safe and accessible."