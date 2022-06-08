A local landscape architecture firm received accolades last month at a regional conference in Moscow.
It was the first time that PLACE Landscape Architects owner Ann Moyer had submitted projects for consideration by the Idaho Montana chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects, and she was pleased and surprised to take home three awards for residential projects: two Merit Awards for homes in Shooting Star Jackson Hole and one Honor Award for a home in Indian Springs Ranch.
The IMASLA conference, the Rendezvous, was held over the weekend of May 19-21 at Moyer’s alma mater, the University of Idaho.
“I feel like this timing was perfect,” Moyer said about being interviewed for the newspaper, explaining that she wants more people, especially students, to explore the field of landscape architecture.
“During the conference we were having all these conversations about how to help more people understand what landscape architecture is. A recent study showed that the public looks at the phrase ‘landscape architect’ and thinks either ‘plant artist’ or ‘technical environmentalist.’ And yes, those are accurate, but the profession encompasses so much more than that.”
Landscape architects, she noted, can work on anything from storm water drainage to public policy, land use planning, site development or restoration, playgrounds, and, yes, aesthetic elements like gardens and screening.
“When I went to school, architecture seemed a little rigid to me,” she continued. “I like being outside and designing on a larger scale. Landscape architecture was this great way to combine my left and right brain.”
Moyer met her husband Jeb at the U of I, where he was in the architecture program. After graduating they worked in Jackson, then moved back to Jeb’s home in Teton Valley in 2007. Moyer started her own office in 2015 in the Blackhawk Building in Driggs. PLACE Landscape Architects and Moyer Design + Build recently relocated to a larger space on Wallace Avenue next to CRYO Therapy Idaho.
With only three staff members, Moyer’s firm has more work than it can handle, and she’s hiring, if any candidates can find housing. Fortunately, she said, she partners with great contractors.
“It’s really collaborative, when you’re working with different experts on a project. You come at it from different aesthetic and technical standpoints, and work together with water designers, civil engineers, environmental consultants, building architects,” she said. “And we’re lucky to have fantastic contractors here. That’s key.”
One exciting way that landscape architecture is different from traditional architecture, Moyer said, is that when a building is finished, “that’s usually the best it’ll ever look.” But when a landscape project is finished, she likes to wait a year or two before revisiting the site and documenting the project.
(In all three of Moyer’s award-winning projects, Teton Valley photographer Camrin Dengel did the documentation. “She was amazing,” Moyer said. “I’m hoping to shoot more with her.”)
“Landscapes get better with time. It’s really rewarding to get feedback from the clients who love their space, spend more time outside, see more wildlife as a result,” she said.
The same goes for civic projects. Moyer donated her time to help then-councilman Wade Kaufman install the water feature in the Driggs City Plaza. “Every time I see little kids playing there, it’s so great.” She also volunteered on the Teton Creek Corridor Project, and said she’s always looking for other ways to contribute her skills to community efforts.
“We couldn’t ask for a better place to work,” she said about the Teton region. “That’s why people live here, and why so many clients are on board with sustainability measures and low maintenance landscapes. We’re not out here trying to create English cottage gardens. Even though it can seem like we’re limited by the plant palette and a short growing season, it’s fun to help show people what they can do in this ecosystem.”