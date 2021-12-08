Teton Valley pickleball players have historically been a nomadic people, moving from season to season between different temporary court set-ups. But they want more, and are putting up the money to make it happen, with help from the City of Driggs.
Pickleball, a beginner- and senior-friendly paddle sport somewhere between tennis and ping pong, is constantly touted as the fastest growing sport in the nation.
Teton Valley Pickleball was founded in 2017, and this summer players used temporary courts set up next to the new Primrose Park outside of Tributary in Driggs. The courts weren’t great though; player and group member Jim McCane pointed out that the pavement is rippled and off-camber, which causes unpredictable ball bounces and increases the chance of injury.
That’s why the group, led by a committee made up of McCane, Dot and Jim Burns, and Alice Stevenson, started a fundraising campaign to build permanent courts in Primrose. They were able to raise over $75,000 from private donors.
The City of Driggs will bear the rest of the cost and has released a request for qualifications for the design and construction of a four- to six-court facility at Primrose. The deadline for submission is Dec. 15.
The city collects impact fees on new development, which can pay for around half of the cost of new pickleball courts, said community development director Doug Self. In addition to that, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Public Health awarded Driggs a $20,000 grant because Mayor Hyrum Johnson participated in the foundation’s Community Health Academy. Half of that grant has been allocated for court construction. If necessary, the city will also use resort tax funds to make up the difference.
For the time being, valley pickleballers are meeting at the new Victor Elementary School gym on Wednesday and Saturday evenings. (See the community calendar for details.)
