What:
TVSEF is giving back to the mountain and the resort that treats us so well in the winter. We will be picking up trash by the Shoshone lift, on Palmer’s Raceway, the park under Dreamcatcher, and in Parking Lot 4 in preparation for the winter season.
When:
Saturday, October 10th at 1pm
Where:
Individuals who wish to help collect trash should meet in the plaza at the base of Dreamcatcher at 1pm on Saturday, October 10th
Why:
First and foremost to give back. Second, to help raise funds for the 20-21 season. More specifically to help purchase GoPros and other video analysis equipment that will help provide quality instruction even in our new semi-virtual world.
How does picking up trash help TVSEF raise funds for programs?:
We are collecting pledges from family, friends and TVSEF supporters for pounds of trash picked up. So if Aunt Jean pledges $1 for every pound of trash collected, and a total of 100 pounds of trash is weighed in, that’s $100 to support youth winter sports in Teton Valley!
How do I get involved?:
Help collect trash on October 10th and invite friends. The more people we have the more it will build that total poundage!
Collect pledges by sharing the link to the TVSEF page.
What should I bring?:
TVSEF is partnering up with RAD Recycling who will be providing trash bags. You may want to bring gloves and a water bottle. Plan to dress in layers. Please bring a face covering. If physical distancing of at least 6 feet can be maintained at all times, you may remove it.
What’s in it for me?:
The joy of knowing you did something good for Mother Nature and your community AND 1 free month of recycling to all participants who help during clean up. THANK YOU RAD!
How long should I plan to be there?:
While we would love to pick up every little scrap of trash, please feel free to come and go as works best for you. Any amount picked up will help build that total poundage!
MAKE A $/POUND PLEDGE HERE
How do pledges work?:
TVSEF will collect all pledges using an online form at TVSEF.org. Individuals, like yourself, decide to commit to donating $XX (or cents) for every pound of trash collected on the event date. No funds are collected when you submit the form. After the event, TVSEF will contact you using the email provided to inform you of the official weigh in total. At that time, you will be given information on how to make your pledged donation based on the original pledged amount and the total amount of trash collected. Thank you for your support!
The TVSEF Board of Directors has pledged $0.20/pound of trash collected.