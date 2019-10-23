As part of Silver Star’s “Phone down. Head Up.” initiative, last week the local company and community partners presented at Teton High School with the goal of decreasing text-related accidents
Representatives from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office used a light approach by sharing a video of people not even being able to walk and text without falling into pools, ponds, and fountains! They then emphasized the reality of even the smallest distraction while driving. Dan Verbeten from Teton Valley Trails & Pathways then presented the added danger to a pedestrian or cyclist when confronted with a distracted driver, and a Silver Star employee shared her personal story of being involved in a hit and run accident caused by a texting driver.
The community partners and students were then invited to sign a banner as a show of commitment to driving without distractions and received a “Phone down. Head up” car window cling to place on their vehicles. These clings are available for free at any of the community partner locations, as well as any Silver Star retail stores.
A big thanks to our community partners in this effort: City of Victor, City of Tetonia, Teton School District 401, Teton Regional Economic Coalition, Teton Valley Health, Rich Broadcasting, Teton Valley Trails and Pathways, Teton Valley News, Teton County Fire & Rescue, and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.
This is a message we feel vital to share as your wireless provider. Please help us spread this message by sharing this post and displaying a car window cling on your vehicle!
