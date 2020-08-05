Late last fall, PAWS of Jackson Hole, the City of Victor, and local dog owners discussed potential improvements for the Victor Dog Park. PAWS partnered with the City of Victor to secure funding and logistical support to design and build a second Dog Park entrance on the west side (near pathway) of the dog park, create a separate and safe fenced off section for small dogs, and outfit the City of Victor’s Sherman Park and Victor Dog Park with five new Mutt Mitt Stations.
Thanks to this amazing partnership and support of the local community, all of these improvements to the dog park have been completed. And it couldn’t come at a better time.
As COVID continues to impact our day to day lives, the Victor Dog Park is a valuable community asset for Teton Valley and its citizens. By social distancing and wearing masks, it can safely be a gathering spot for people to bring their pets to exercise and socialize with other pets. Meanwhile, there are many benefits for the people, too. The park is a place where people can engage in conversations, build relationships, and exchange community information regarding upcoming events, schools, doctors, and veterinarians. The Park is also a leash free area that allows dogs to run and play safely away from wildlife, congested trails and private property.
Pets are important members of the family, offering love, companionship, and emotional support. Plus, they reduce stress and provide purpose in their owners’ lives. They give people a reason to get outside for much-needed fresh air. The Victor Dog Park strengthens the bonds between pets and people, and improves the quality of life in Teton Valley.
PAWS will continue to work with the City of Victor and local pet owners to review the needs of the Victor Dog Park and identify projects that will benefit pets, people and the community.
To support future improvements to the Victor Dog Park or to support local pets and their people through PAWS COVID Pet Fund, please visit PAWS online at www.pawsofjh.org, email info@pawsofjh.org or call 307-734-2441.