PAWS of Jackson Hole is just finishing up its second year of teaching its Pets and People Compassion Education program in partnership with TCSD#401 to all RUES 4th and 5th grade students this fall. The educational program focuses on topics that include both human and pet issues that promote compassion, responsibility, and empathy for all living creatures.
PAWS Program Director, Jess Farr, taught interactive pet classroom lessons using role play, videos, flash cards, games, and demonstrations. She covered important pet topics such as how to meet an animal, pet safety, breeds and needs, pet overpopulation, spay and neuter, animal shelters, and breed discrimination. RUES Guidance Counselor, Loriann Jensen added in the human compassion components of the lessons, and together the program promoted empathy, kindness, and responsibility for both humans and pets. Of course, the highlight of the program is bringing in dogs that have been adopted/rescued from animal shelters and are now wonderful family pets. The students get to practice many of the skills they’ve learned during the program and demystify the stigma that dogs at the shelter are bad in some way. “It is vital that students have compassion for pets and each other, it is a key component of building a caring and nurturing community”, said Jess Farr.
In addition to offering pet-themed compassion educational programs for Rues 4th and 5th grade students, PAWS is actively involved and engaged in Teton Valley. PAWS offers a cat and dog Spay and Neuter Voucher program and a PAWS MedFund program, both in partnership with local vets, they provide capital funds for Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter, they have a cat Trap-Neuter-Return program with the support of a team of local volunteers, they oversee a pet disaster training for its Disaster Animal Response Team (DART) volunteers & temporary animal shelter during an emergency, and of course, various pet-themed educational and outreach programs.
For more information or questions about PAWS Pets and People Compassion Education program, please call at 307.734.2441 or email at info@pawsofjh.org.
