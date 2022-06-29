Disaster serves as reminder of value of emergency pet preparedness
Amid the massive region-wide emergency that southern Montana experienced on June 13, one small but significant crisis grabbed the attention of local nonprofit PAWS of Teton Valley: the flooding of Stafford Animal Shelter in Livingston, MT.
A Speedy Evac
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that on the evening of June 13, it took seven minutes to go from dry ground to waist-high water in the shelter as the staff worked to evacuate animals. Alicia Davis, director of operations and outreach at the shelter, told BDC reporter Elizabeth Weber: “The water was just rushing. This entire area was like being in the Yellowstone River.”
Miraculously, no animals were lost to the flood.
“Every single animal in the shelter made it out, including the fish tank, so we’re thrilled. And the staff made it out safely, which was really the concern with water that high,” Davis said.
PAWS executive director Jess Farr said she was impressed by the actions of the shelter staff.
“Seeing how quickly and effectively and calmly and efficiently they responded—it was very commendable. It’s amazing they were able to pull it off,” Farr said.
Animals from Stafford were rehomed at partner shelters throughout the region, mostly at Bozeman’s Heart of the Valley, but PAWS was willing and able to take in a few stragglers: Asher, a playful husky mix, and Timber, a cheerful brindle who by last Tuesday had already been taken for a trial adoption.
“I think it’s a really smart decision that they made,” Farr said about Stafford’s distribution of animals to other shelters. “When a major disaster like this happens, a shelter needs to figure out what’s best for them, and in this case, the staff doesn’t have to coordinate or facilitate temporary foster homes or immediate adoption for everyone, so they are able to focus on rebuilding. During an emergency, the community always wants to help, but there’s a lot of nuance there, so to take all of that animal care off their plate—handing animals off to trusted shelters—that’s super smart.”
As a shelter funded primarily through private donations, as well as some contributions from local government, PAWS of Teton Valley (formerly the Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter) has the discretion to take in animals from other places in addition to its policy of always accepting strays and surrenders from within the community. Bringing in new faces often leads to adoptions.
“If you want to keep people from buying dogs from puppy mills, you have to offer a wide variety of animals as well as a positive adoption experience,” Farr said. “Why not pull adoptable animals into this community and relieve some of the pressure on other shelters?”
In Case of Disaster
The Livingston incident highlighted an element of animal care that Farr has long been passionate about: emergency preparedness. Last summer, she deployed with American Humane’s Animal Emergency Services to the south Lake Tahoe area for two weeks during the Caldor fire. PAWS has a memorandum of understanding with American Humane, an expert in disaster sheltering, so the local organization can call on the national organization if necessary.
“I feel really fortunate that PAWS has invested in my skills and leadership and allowed me to learn from the very best,” Farr said. “They’re so dialed.”
In 2018 she helped organize Teton Valley’s first Disaster Animal Response Team Training with American Humane, and hopes to lead a more hands-on training this fall—she wants to offer a practice intake day, basically a fire drill for volunteers to see firsthand how intense it can be to accept 50 animals displaced by a flood or wildfire.
“That’s totally something that could happen here,” Farr said about natural disasters. “We’ve been so lucky so far. But the Driggs shelter is in a good location in terms of not being next to a river or surrounded by trees, and there’s a lot of space on the property, so we can fill the shelter to capacity and then off-site animals if and when something happens.”
The Disaster Animal Response Team can be activated under the county’s incident command system. Farr said that the goal of training is to have a large group of volunteer team members who know how to manage aspects of disaster sheltering. “We know people really want to help in times of need but I would much rather meet you at a training than during an emergency,” Farr explained. “It’s good to have a team trained up and ready to work.”