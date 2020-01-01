Editor’s note — These questions were sent to outgoing school board chair Chris Isaacson by the Teton Valley News. The following are her answers edited for length.
As the representing board member for Zone 2 for the last four years, what do you consider your greatest public achievement?
I look at achievements as a collaborative effort. We, as a board, worked as a team and came to consensus through lots of dialogue and long hours of deliberation. We, as a board, found the strengths that each member brought to the table and capitalized on those strengths.
I consider the board’s greatest achievement making student success the center of all decision making by developing and implementing the District Strategic Plan. With input from the internal and external community, we were able to identify the five areas most important in creating success, which are student achievement, safety, fiscal responsibility, community relations, and facilities. This document has been our guide and path over the past four years and will continue to assist the district in navigating the educational decisions ahead.
My personal contributions, having been an educator for 40 years, were in the areas of strategic planning, curriculum, instruction, and assessment. Creating the position of a curriculum director to facilitate effective learning and instruction has been a positive outgrowth of strategic planning. Because of the new elementary schools and renovated buildings, that our community overwhelming supported, we now have the facilities to make our teaching and learning dreams come true.
What is your hope for the school board as a whole and/or for the district as a whole?
I am confident that the board and district will continue the journey through the strategic plan with the vision that has been created; that a district culture of systemic growth and professionalism will be advanced through the on-going development of positive climate and community; that the transparency we began will continue--we know it is so important in building the trust and relationships with all our stakeholders; and that the vision of empowering our students to reach their full potential will be at the center of decision making.
What did you find most challenging or difficult while navigating the public waters of service and leadership and if you could, would you do anything differently as a school board member?
Two of the most challenging incidents were the fraud and mascot issues. We, the board, tried through working sessions with our community, to listen and gain insight to help resolve each situation in a proactive manner. Our community was and is very supportive and only wants the best outcomes for our students. It is always important to learn from mistakes or history to develop stronger processes for the future. I believe that both these incidences have made our district stronger.
How would you describe how you have grown personally through this experience.
I have grown by learning from the people I worked with on the board and in the district. We each have qualities to assist us in making decisions. It was important to utilize those strengths and depend on each member to come to sound decisions.
I have also learned what a wonderful school system Teton is because of the outstanding teachers, staff and administrators that dedicate their time, energy, personal resources and expertise with the desire of making each day a positive one for the children and families they serve.
I have also learned what outstanding and hardworking students we have. I believe that they are caring, poised and articulate and I would like to acknowledge that they have gained local, state and national recognition for their contributions and accomplishments. To those who are not part of the district or do not have children in our schools, it is not always easy to recognize these attributes and awards.
I have learned, by working in our system, what a strong system this is, thanks to all who are dedicated to making it even a stronger and better place to learn and grow.
Where can we see you next if not on the district live-stream?
I am going to just enjoy our wonderful environment with outdoor activities with my husband, dog, friends and my horses. Eventually when I feel ready, I may get more involved in environmental concerns.
I wish I could list all the accomplishments this board has made over the last four years such as Dual Spanish Language, live streaming board meetings, assessment process changes, policy refinements, etc. but that would be too many words for this article.
In closing, I want to thank the people in Zone 2 who elected me to the board. It has been a pleasure to serve you and the school district community as a whole. I have met so many wonderful people and want to wish everyone the best of success to come.
