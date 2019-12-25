Winter is coming to Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve near Arco, and the dark lava rock will soon wear a mantle of white. Once snow covered, the loop road is closed to motorized travel but there are still many excellent opportunities to explore the park. Join us for the following winter activities and events:
Visitor Center: Open daily from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., except for the following winter holidays (Dec. 31, Jan. 1 Closed after 1 p.m.)
View exhibits and audio-visual presentations to learn more about your national monument. Check out the bookstore for unique gifts or snowshoe rentals. Visit the Craters of the Moon Natural History Association website for more details at cratersofthemoonnha.org
Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing: Mid-December through February (depending on snow conditions)
The 7-mile loop road will be groomed for skiing as snow pack allows and there are no entry or user fees. Most of the Winter Trail follows relatively level terrain and can be completed in two to four hours. There are also excellent opportunities for snowshoeing throughout the park including our 1.5 mile Snowshoe Loop Trail. Please note that pets are not permitted on any of our trails. Visit the website for maps and current conditions: bit.ly/2Di6cNM.
Snowshoe Walk: 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays; Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25 and Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
Explore a cooler side of Craters of the Moon on a Ranger-guided snowshoe walk. Look for tracks and learn about winter wildlife on this 1.5-mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use (donations accepted). Depending on conditions, snowshoeing can be a strenuous activity that may not be suitable for younger children. Group size is limited to 30. Sign up at visitor center on the day of the walk.
Group Snowshoe Walk: 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in January and February by reservation
Are you looking for a special adventure for your group or club? The day begins with a short introduction to the winter environment followed by a fun loop through the park on snowshoes. Look for tracks and learn about winter wildlife on this 1.5-mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use, and there is no charge for these events (donations accepted). Depending on conditions, snowshoeing can be a strenuous activity that may not be suitable for younger children. Reservations are required and group size is limited to 30. Call 208-527-1335 or email crmo_information@nps.gov early to sign up your group for these popular excursions.
Snow School: Tuesday through Friday in January and February beginning Jan. 7
Bring your students to Craters for an unforgettable and educational snowshoe trek. Snowshoe with a Ranger and learn about how wildlife adapts to winter conditions. We have enough snowshoes for about 30 students and the walks are suitable for third-graders and up. Contact the park at 208-527-1335 for more information or to schedule a field trip. Transportation assistance is available. After registering for a Snow School visit, we will provide you with detailed information on what to wear and bring. Visit bit.ly/2OHTNIs to learn more about Snow School.
