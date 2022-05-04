Teton Valley is a dream destination for all types of outdoor adventure: skiing, mountain biking, hiking, fishing, paddling, trail running, mountaineering. You name it, the Tetons has it in droves. The only group who might be found wanting are rock climbers—those poor souls like myself who love the lifestyle Teton Valley provides but feel thwarted by the area’s minimal amount of single-pitch climbing. (Not to mention the laughably short climbing season, a brief window of perfect weather that lasts about two months before winter takes over again. But that’s a different story altogether…)
While small cliffs in Teton and Hoback canyons keep Teton Valley climbers satiated, none of these areas qualify as true climbing destinations. The local crags (what climbers call a climbing area) are merely there to entertain us and keep our fingers strong for bigger trips to climbing meccas like Moab, Utah, and Bishop, California. However, area climbers will find a saving grace in the Fins, a world-class crag that’s become a not-so-hidden gem of the Gem State. The aptly named crag is comprised of vertical limestone panels that jut out of the sage-covered peaks of the southern tip of the Lost River Range. Located between Howe and Arco, these striking shields of rock offer a remarkable contrast to the more subtle, rolling landscape of nearby Howe and Jumpoff peaks and the surrounding valley.
The 2.5-hour drive from Teton Valley oscillates between barren desert, pastures, farm fields, and small towns with names like Mud Lake and Sugar City. The pastoral drive is peaceful until you start seeing signs from the Idaho National Laboratory that say something along the lines of “Do Not Enter Under Penalty of Death and Dismemberment.” Anyone unlucky enough to have made a wrong turn in this area will be greeted by INL’s version of a SWAT team, which seems like an appropriate response for a federal nuclear research facility that was established in the early years of the Cold War.
After turning off the highway onto a gravel road, you can’t see the cliffs right away, so visiting climbers might wonder what the heck they’re doing in this vast and arid desert. But just a few miles up the road, the stunning rock faces created by vertical strata appear, with alternating streaks of blue, white, and orange. Timid drivers or low-clearance vehicles must park low and hike up the shadeless trail, but bolder navigators with four-wheel-drive might brave the infamous last mile up to the base of the cliff. This forest service road is maintained by INL for access to communication towers, but it remains very steep and very loose. Most climbers who have been coming to the Fins for a few years have at least one story about busting a hole in their Subaru’s oil pan or rolling their old Tacoma off the road on the descent. (He was fine.) Even the most careful drivers must keep an eye on their temperature gauge as they creep up the road in 4-low and 95°.
Both the approach by foot and by vehicle involve plenty of sweating, but once you’ve reached the cliff, you’re rewarded with blissful shade and a few hundred routes. The east-facing rock has shade starting at about 1 p.m., offering a nice respite from the summer heat of central Idaho. The Fins has routes for climbers of all ability levels, from a beginner’s 5.6 to expert-level 5.14d. Routes are characterized by edges and pockets that create interesting and fun movement sequences. The angle of the rock hovers around vertical, some of it just under and some of it just over, without any prominent rock features like roofs or corners. The difficulty of the climbing increases through smaller hold sizes and farther reaches between those holds, as well as how sustained the hard climbing is.
Up until the last decade, the Fins has remained relatively quiet and unknown. The first routes were established by Chuck Denure in the early to mid-1990s, followed by Marc Hanselman and Alex McMeekin who put up dozens more in 1998. Local route developers, including Tom Smartt, Matt TeNgaio, and guidebook author Dave Bingham, continued to add lines in the 5.11 to 5.13 range throughout the 2000s. Pro climber Jonathan Siegrist first visited the area in 2010, and as someone known for his incredible finger strength and technical movement prowess, the climbing style at Fins was right up his alley. He returned in 2012 with a drill and added a catalogue of 5.13s and 5.14s, including one of the hardest routes in the country: Algorithm (5.14d).
With the addition of hard routes and the subsequent press surrounding them, sport climbers from all over the country started flocking to the Fins. In late 2018, an image of Paige Claassen on Algorithm appeared on the cover of Climbing magazine, ushering in a period of peak popularity. Visit anytime during the spring, summer, or fall, and you’re likely to come across road-tripping climbers, Salt Lake City weekend warriors, and Teton Valley locals.
Like many climbing areas across the country, the increased traffic has created overuse issues in the Fins. With no toilet facilities and limited parking and camping space, the problem of human waste tops the list, as well as trampling of brush, erosion, and maintaining trails. All climbers who enjoy the amazing limestone sport routes of the Fins—both locals and visitors alike—should practice Leave No Trace principles and strive to leave the area better than they found it. Access is precarious and hinges on all of us doing our part to respect the environment and treat one of Idaho’s only climbing destinations as the sacred, wonderful place that it is.
Julie Ellison is a writer, photographer, and filmmaker who lives in Victor with her partner Scotty and their dog Lizzie. With a genuine documentary style, she tells stories about her favorite subjects: the outdoors, bold women, travel, climbing, the American West, and anything that’s awesome. Find more of her work on Instagram (@joolyhart) or her website (julieellison.com).