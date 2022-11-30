Idaho Fish and Game officials recently got a call out to a neighborhood outside of Tetonia near North Leigh Canyon where a sow grizzly and her two cubs were wandering through a rural neighborhood.

The bears first showed up in the neighborhood on October 28th, according to an Idaho Fish and Game press release. By November 10th, both cubs and sow had been put down due to F&G concerns over humans’ safety.

