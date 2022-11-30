Idaho Fish and Game officials recently got a call out to a neighborhood outside of Tetonia near North Leigh Canyon where a sow grizzly and her two cubs were wandering through a rural neighborhood.
The bears first showed up in the neighborhood on October 28th, according to an Idaho Fish and Game press release. By November 10th, both cubs and sow had been put down due to F&G concerns over humans’ safety.
“We were getting calls from homeowners, they were pretty visible bears. They were right in people’s yards, just off their decks and in their driveways. Very close to people,” said ID F&G’s James Brower, Regional Communications Manager.
“It is always very difficult. People have pretty differing and polarizing views. Our job at the end of the day is to keep people safe when it comes to wildlife and when they pose a human safety risk like these bears did,” said Brower.
The bear had a history of human conflict according to Brower and had been hazed multiple times by National Parks Service staff as well as the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.
“Each instance is taken into consideration and the bear had already been relocated once and has been hazed multiple times. It was deemed to be not safe and showed the behavior that it continued to show,” said Brower.
Residents of the neighborhood, while acknowledging the difficult job ID F&G has with making decisions of this nature, did not agree with F&G’s conclusion. Many residents there know where they live and are used to seeing large animals come down from the canyon.
“It is not at all unusual to have large game that can hurt you wandering around out here. This is why we live out here. We are not people that don’t understand the wildness that can occur out here and we are good with that,” said resident Mike Abbott.
Abbott and a group of 17 other neighborhood residents had a meeting at the Tetonia Club on Sunday night which was also attended by Hilary Cooley, Grizzly Bear Recovery Coordinator for the US Fish & Wildlife Service, and Rebbeca Lyon, Large Carnivore Biologist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
The meeting, which was held as a “fact-finding” endeavor according to Abbott, ended up bolstering residents’ concerns about ID F&G’s decision. ID Fish and Game were invited to, but did not attend, the Sunday night meeting.
“I was hoping I would find out something that made me a little more understanding of what they did but I came away last night feeling stronger in everything I started out with. These guys overreacted, this bear family would have probably gone out (away),” said Abbott.
All of the residents at the Sunday meeting said they had not seen the bear. Abbot attested to only one other resident seeing the bear during a middle-of-the-night sighting as the bear picked apples off a tree.
“I talked to Ron Hansen who owns a ranch out there with 500 head of cows and he didn’t see it either. The only hearsay we got is that someone in a subdivision to the southeast told that she got up in the middle of the night and could see the bear and her cubs eating some crabapples off their tree,” said Abbott. “The fact this bear is out there at night doing that and not during the day tells me this bear was ok being close to property but it was not ok with walking up to people and did not show any aggression.”
Brower mentioned that “some people were very concerned, others were just making us aware.”
ID F&G spent days leading up to the end of the incident canvassing the area to let residents know there was a grizzly nearby and that ID F&G would have a presence.
“This was a huge effort. We were knocking on doors on each house in each neighborhood that we could, in any proximity to these bears,” said Brower. “We were talking to those individuals, giving tips to individuals, making them aware, and trying to give them as much information that we could in hopes that the bears would move on up to the mountains and continue to be bears. They consistently hung right next to houses, very close to people, they were very near bus stops and they became an escalated risk.”
Brower said the call to eliminate the bears was a “department decision”.
Abbott did recognize the effort ID F&G officials put into canvassing the area.
“They looked like they had been working pretty hard. Again, we’re talking to people on the ground. There was a definite feeling I got that they were doing what they could to make sure everybody was safe and were totally aware,” said Abbott.
Abbott does not agree with the term euthanization but instead called it how he saw it.
“It wasn’t like the bear was put to sleep. They were shot with a high-powered rifle right around homes. These bears weren’t around homes when it happened, but the sound was right there. When you talk about public safety, that needs to be considered too,” said Abbott.
Abbott was thankful the group of residents did get to talk to some authorities but would have liked to have seen a similar response from ID F&G.
“They answered everything they can, they don’t talk about what they feel. They stick with the data. They are very professional and very open and helpful. We have not got the same out of Idaho Fish and Game,” said Abbott.
Abbott said he and other residents of the neighborhood will continue to pressure ID Fish and Game for a straightforward answer.
“I can tell you, everybody there was at the same level of incense and being pissed off about what went down. This thing, he writes about neighbors being concerned or terrified, I don’t know how you write something like that. It’s not the case. I can tell you (that) what came out of that meeting is we are not done with this,” said Abbott. “We have some action we plan to take and Idaho Fish and Game is not going to derail our efforts. We are going to try to make sure that they don’t act like that again.”
Teton Valley resident John Beller, a friend of some of the households in the North Leigh Canyon neighborhood, also drove up to an Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee meeting held in Bozeman, MT on November 17th.
There, Beller read a letter addressed to Idaho Fish and Game officials from a concerned group of the households. As Beller spoke in the public comment period, there was no discussion from the IGBC at that time, but Beller did receive feedback from officials after the meeting.
