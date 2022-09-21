ellison-20200921-06672 (1).jpg

The St. Anthony Sand Dunes is the epitome of multi-use public land. Victor resident and horse trainer Sarah Hoffmann takes her charge Koka into the water while a dirt biker zips past on the sandy shore.

 Julie Ellison

This article first appeared in the Teton Valley News in 2004. It has been updated with some new information from the Bureau of Land Management, but the idea remains the same.

Idaho conjures images of potatoes, vast plains, and craggy peaks. Seldom does the image of miles of golden wind-shaped sand dunes come to mind. But only a few west of St. Anthony, a treasure for hikers, ATV riders, dirt bikers and dune buggy enthusiasts seems to have appeared from nowhere.