Lisa Grimsley, president of the Mountain High Mounted Shooters based in Afton, WY, rides Syngyen McCall at the Teton Valley Fair. MHMS was the hosting chapter of the United States Mounted Shooters-sanctioned competition.
There was plenty of hootin’ and hollerin’ at the Teton Valley Fair last Tuesday night as the rodeo arena was lit up by the Mountain High Mounted Shooters. Mountain High was the hosting chapter of the first shoot in the history of the 99-year-old fair.
Mountain High is one of 31 chapters of United States Mounted Shooting, the official governing body of all mounted shooting competitions.
The new event began with the dual-revolver segment in which shooters and their horses negotiated a course marked out by target balloons. Competitors would sprint through the course, aiming to pop as many balloons as they could.
If you were to explain it to the average layman, imagine barrel racing with guns. Ammunition is limited to go about 15 feet from the time it leaves the barrel, as gun safety is a cornerstone of mounted shooting.
Up next was a Shotgun/Revolver combination, in which shooters had to blast through the course first with a revolver, draw their shotgun, turn a barrel, and sprint through while shooting shells at targets with multiple balloons.
A clean run was earned if every balloon was popped. Each shooter is only armed with the minimum amount of ammunition each run, so if a target was missed the only chance to maintain a clean run was to line two targets up on the trot... an exceedingly difficult proposition. A five-second penalty was added for each missed balloon.
The top revolver competitors ended up putting runs down of around 18 seconds. Places were decided by fractions of a second in this red-hot competition.
In the overall the Casperson family of West Haven, UT cleaned house, with father J.D., son Trey, and daughter Kort putting down the top four combined times. J.D. placed both 2nd and 4th as he competed with two different horses.
Every competitor earned a payout. Bonuses were earned for clean runs. The top payout went to cowgirl Kort Casperson who held her ground across the competition to earn $1,044.
All in all, over $9,000 was given back to the riders. The night ended as a rousing success after a beautiful sunset under the high peaks of the Teton Range.
Lisa Grimsley, president of the Mountain High Mounted Shooters, expects to be back at next year’s Teton Valley Fair.
“Everyone loved shooting there. The arena footing was safe, the entire fair board and team were supportive and extremely easy to work with. All of our riders were incredibly appreciative of the added money. Many had not done an evening shoot so it was fun to compete in front of an audience and under the lights,” said Grimsley.
