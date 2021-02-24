As much as our domesticated animals contribute to our lives here in Teton Valley, so do our wild neighbors. We’re extraordinarily blessed to share our mountain home with a diverse array of mammals, birds, and even a handful of rough-and-tumble amphibians. From shy clusters of deer and gangly moose browsing in the river meadows to bald eagles perched atop power poles, from quiet, brushy-tailed foxes to rowdy, boisterous squirrels, our daily lives intertwine with unique species at nearly every turn.
Our summers are busy with bespeckled native trout and iridescent hummingbirds. Misty autumn mornings echo with the babbling calls of sandhill cranes. There’s no doubt that this untamed menagerie adds to the richness of life in Teton Valley and the surrounding area.
Though these animals don’t dwell inside our houses, they still need us to be mindful of how we live alongside of them.
“Sharing this area with so many amazing species is absolutely a gift, but one that requires us to practice good stewardship,” says Kristin Combs, board president of the Teton Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. “There are some simple ways to ensure that you are doing all you can to keep these animals thriving and safe for generations to come.”
Combs says that during winter months, it’s easy to think that offering some extra food to wild animals is helping them out. Often, backyard feeding of wildlife comes from good intentions, she says, but it frequently does more harm than good. “There are so many reasons that feeding animals like deer or moose is detrimental. Many people don’t realize that species like mule deer have specialized digestive tracts that can’t handle human food. Something like celery can make them extraordinarily sick or kill them.”
Additionally, getting animals used to eating around humans can cause other life-threatening problems. Animals are more susceptible to being hit by vehicles on roadways, congregating in small spaces can spread disease, and it can get them accustomed to getting food rewards from homes and garbage cans. Animals that become overly relaxed around humans (or even get aggressive in search of food) sometimes meet an untimely end because of their habit.
“The recent incident of the fox at Colter Bay in Grand Teton National Park is a tragic example of what happens when people feed wild animals,” Combs said. The animal had become bold and accustomed to being given snacks by visitors. “People were looking to get a great picture of a beautiful fox, and the fox realized that humans often came with snacks. Ultimately, managers had to kill him for it. A terribly sad ending that could have been entirely avoided by the people involved.”
The Teton Wildlife Rehabilitation Center also cares for wildlife that have suffered vehicle strikes. Especially in low-light and limited-visibility conditions, it’s important to stay aware and slow down when driving, Combs said. If you stop to observe or photograph wildlife, be sure to give them plenty of space. Getting too close can frighten them and cause them to burn excessive calories escaping through deep snow.
Additionally, she added, keep dogs leashed or under control. It’s not only illegal for dogs to harass wildlife in Idaho, it can be fatal to the wildlife. Being frightened, chased, or injured this time of year can be lethal for an animal.
“We are so fortunate to share our home with wildlife that people travel across the planet to see. We get to see them almost every day, and value them as part of our lives here in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. But we have to do more than just appreciate them; we need to take responsibility for keeping them as safe and healthy as possible.”