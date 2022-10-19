The St. Anthony Sand Dunes is the epitome of multi-use public land. Victor resident and horse trainer Sarah Hoffmann takes her charge Koka into the water while a dirt biker zips past on the sandy shore.
This article first appeared in the Teton Valley News in 2004. It has been updated with some new information from the Bureau of Land Management, but the idea remains the same. With an unusually long fall this year, we hope that you can get out and enjoy the dunes before winter comes knocking.
Idaho conjures images of potatoes, vast plains, and craggy peaks. Seldom does the image of miles of golden wind-shaped sand dunes come to mind. But only a few west of St. Anthony, a treasure for hikers, ATV riders, dirt bikers and dune buggy enthusiasts seems to have appeared from nowhere.
How the Dunes Were Formed
Ten thousand years ago, when the weather in eastern Idaho was much cooler and wetter than it is today, lush vegetation was grazed by one-humped camels, mammoths, pony-sized horses and large bison. These animals may have gone for a drink along the sandy shores of Mud and Market Lakes, which are located about 20 miles southwest of the dunes.
Although Mud and Market Lakes still exist today, they shrank considerably when the climate warmed at the end of the last ice age. As the shoreline sands dried out, that sand, as well as sand from floodplain deposits of the Snake, Teton and other rivers, began to be blown eastward to form the St. Anthony Sand Dunes. This process continues today.
The Dunes Today The dunes are an important environment for a variety of plants and animals. The sand dunes themselves may appear lifeless, but they harbor three unique and sensitive species: the Saint Anthony evening primrose and two species of beetle. The dunes are ringed by thousands of acres of native grasses, junipers and sagebrush that provide habitat for sage-grouse and critical winter range for elk, mule deer and moose.
To see the sharp edges of the wind-capped peaks and shadows from the steep slopes, it is a wonder the Bureau of Land Management allows recreation on the site at all. But just as the sand dunes were formed, wind continually re-deposits sand that has been kicked up by two-legged humans, four-legged animals, and motorized two- and four-wheeled vehicles, it is as if nothing ever played there once the wind dies down.
During the winter months, the west side of the dunes are closed in order to protect wildlife habitation, but 6,000 acres on the east side are open for tubing and sledding. Approximately 2,000 elk, 500 moose, and 1,500 mule deer winter in the vicinity. This area is home to the largest high desert wintering moose herds in North America.
In the past decades, recreation at the dunes has jumped from a thousand people to hundreds of thousands of people per year. BLM manages the area to ensure that wilderness values are not lost. Not all of the area’s 35,000 acres is open to motorized vehicles. The dunes are declared a Special Recreation Area, so management of such highly trafficked areas is more organized for safety and preservation. The area features Deadhorse Bowl, a popular OHV sand bowl one-mile in circumference and 400 feet deep, located in the western section of the dune complex.
Facilities and services provided at the dunes include parking, camping, restrooms and concessions, as well as emergency transportation by dune buggy and air rescue services. (Hundreds of people are injured every year recreating at the sand dunes. Precautions when riding ATVs or dirt bikes can help prevent some accidents, as well as providing a more enjoyable experience.)
Off-Highway-Vehicle Recreation Rules for Motorized Use on the Dunes
All off-highway vehicle use must occur on the open sand areas or roads and trails displaying a “Designated Route” sign.
Stay on the open sand and avoid all vegetated areas.
All vehicles must be equipped with a minimum 8-foot above level ground whip mast and brightly colored flag.
Idaho residents must display a valid Utility Type Vehicle (ATV) sticker on all off-road motorized vehicles.
All OHVs are required to have spark arrestors and mufflers that meet the maximum 96 decibel sound level.
Out of state off-road motorized vehicle users must have a valid registration sticker for the state in which they reside or purchase an Idaho “out of state registration sticker.”
Idaho law requires all riders under the age of 18 to wear helmets.
Guidelines for a Safe Experience
Yield the right-of-way to uphill riders.
Check over dune crest before descending.
Watch for hikers, horse riders, sunbathers or those unfamiliar with surroundings such as children or beginners.
Be cautious until you know what the sands are like and how to read them.
If you are jumping, please have a spotter sit at the top of the dune you will be jumping.
