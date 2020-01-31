START Bus will be hosting several open house events and pop-up presentations next week to preview the route alternatives developed as part of the 2020-2025 START Bus Route Plan.
START is seeking community input and feedback on these alternative routes that have been developed. The community is encouraged to voice their preferences and give input on possible future routes at these open houses.
“This is much more than changing bus routes,” said Darren Brugmann, START Bus Director. “This is about re-imagining what mobility means for our community and getting people to places they want to go.”
Two alternatives for how the START Bus system could change in the future will be presented at these open houses. There are many different and exciting ideas for new routes, changes to existing routes, and service improvements.
The open houses will be held:
• Tuesday, February 4 from 8:30am until 10:30am at the Teton Village Association Office located at 7020 North Rachel Way in Teton Village.
• Tuesday, February 4 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm in the START Bus Facility Lobby located at 55 Karns Meadow Drive in Jackson.
• Tuesday, February 4 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Jackson Town Hall in the Town Council Chambers located at 150 E. Pearl Avenue in Jackson.
• Wednesday, February 5 from 10:00am until 12:00pm in the Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center Lobby located at 155 E. Gill Avenue in Jackson.
• Thursday, February 6 from 8:30am – 10:30am at St. John’s Health in the entrance lobby by the hospital café. St. John’s Health is located at 625 E. Broadway Avenue in Jackson.
START encourages all members of the community to attend one of the open houses next week. Feedback received at these open houses and pop-up presentations will provide continued direction in shaping the course of the 2020-2025 START Bus Route Plan.
START Bus supports the reduction of traffic throughout the year - ride the bus, walk, or rideshare. Please check www.startbus.com for details on all routes, schedules and fees or contact START Bus directly at (307) 733-4521. If you would like to fill out a comment form with your thoughts about the project, you can use the form at the following link and return to megan@lsctrans.com:
