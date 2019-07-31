On Tuesday, July 30, at 9:14 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash westbound on US20 at milepost 380, near Harriman State Park in Fremont County, south of Last Chance. A Chevy Avalanche was traveling westbound on US20 when it crossed into the eastbound lanes, left the pavement, overturned, and came to rest on its top.
An adult passenger succumbed to their injuries on location. Two juveniles passengers were transported by air ambulance, and the adult driver and a juvenile passenger were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Names are being withheld at this time while notifications are being made. All individuals were wearing seat belts. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
