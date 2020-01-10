Olivia Wilson has been called to be a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Brazil, Florianopolis Mission.
She will be speaking in the Driggs 3rd Ward at the Driggs Stake Center on January 19, 2020 at noon. She will report to the Sao Paulo, Brazil Missionary Training Center on January 22.
Olivia is the daughter of Meredith and Dana Wilson of Alta, Wyoming; the Granddaughter of Janice Wilson, also of Alta; Kathy & Stanley McNabb and Ken Holm, all of Rapid City, South Dakota.
