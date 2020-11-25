The stone house at the south end of the downtown Victor strip, most recently home to the offices of Teton Valley Foundation, Full Circle Education, and attorney Herb Heimerl, will likely be torn down at the beginning of 2021.
The house at 217 South Main is believed to have been built around 1946 (although reports vary on its age) and was the longtime residence of Lorin Kearsley, who was born in Victor in 1908 to Edwin Nephi and Mary Lula Stevens Kearsley.
The interior of the house came as a Sears kit, the early 20th century version of a modular home. Ryan Kearsley, also of Victor and Lorin’s second cousin once removed, thinks the house was likely made from limestone quarried in the Fox Creek area, similar to many other older valley buildings.
The limestone was trucked from the edge of the Teton foothills down to the railroad tracks perpendicular to what is now Highway 33, and much of it was transported by train to the sugar beet factory in Idaho Falls near where the new Costco is. The gas emitted from the limestone helped to purify the sugar.
Lorin and his first wife Phyllis raised three children in the stone house and enjoyed a life of family, farming, music, church, and civic duties; Lorin served as a county commissioner and a school board trustee, as well as holding positions in the stake and ward. His brother Lynn was the bishop of the Victor Ward for 13 years and was instrumental in the construction of the existing Victor Ward Chapel.
Lorin died at the age of 91 in January of 2000. His and Phyllis’s grave marker in Victor Cemetery includes an image of the stone house.
The property, five acres in total that backs up to Trail Creek, straddled the city line until it was fully annexed into Victor in 2001. In 2007 the Kearsley family sold the house and land to Victor Properties LLC. Before the current owner, Sean Carothers, took over the property, local entrepreneur Fletcher White had a site plan from Harmony Design & Engineering that laid out an amphitheater for Music on Main behind the house, so that the audience could sit slightly above the creek and watch the music. Then the recession hit, White said.
Heimerl, who has rented space in the stone house for over a decade, considered buying it this year, but then an engineer inspected the house and said it would likely cost more to fix than to knock down; the roof has had a steady leak for years and, as Heimerl put it, “the foundation is mostly made of dead animals.” Instead he decided to buy the building off of Cedron that until recently housed Fitzgerald’s Bicycles.
No asbestos was found in the house, but its deterioration as well as its awkward central location on the lot made it an unlikely candidate for rehabilitation, said White, who is managing the clean-up. Fortunately, a local builder will take some of the interior features of the house including the built-in cabinets and door frames, and will salvage the limestone blocks for reuse on another project.
“It would be kind of a heart-breaker to see those go to the dump,” White said.
Victor code gives a four-month notice period for historic building demolitions, “to afford the City, interested persons, historical societies or organizations the opportunity to acquire or arrange for preservation of such buildings.” The code also allows the Victor Planning & Zoning Commission to negotiate with the owner or others to preserve the property.
The city posted a public notice in the newspaper in early November, and demolition is planned for April. With the Grain, a local contracting company known for its construction waste diversion practices, will take down the house and the small garage next to it.
The public is invited to ask questions or comment on the pending demolition by emailing city planner Carl Osterberg at planner@victorcityidaho.com.