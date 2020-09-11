On Monday, September 14th, the City of Victor will be closing approximately 50 feet of the Old Jackson Highway southeast of Edgewood Lane to install a water valve for maintenance purposes. Old Jackson Highway will be closed from 8:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. Access to Edgewood Lane will be open from the west. Roadway users are advised to use alternate routes of ingress and egress.
We will also be shutting off the water to all of the system users in the area including all of the Mountainside Village Subdivision, the Grand Teton Brewery and all county residents south of Baseline Road. The water will be shut off between 10:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. depending on the conditions found once the mainline is exposed.
The City has taken measures to perform the task as quickly as possible to reopen the roadway and restore the water service to the area. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation with this matter. Please call the City, go to our Facebook page, or the City website for any updates. If there is bad weather the project will be rescheduled.