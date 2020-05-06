The Idaho Transportation Department has temporarily closed Highway 33 between Tetonia and Newdale and Highway 32 between Tetonia and Ashton due to blowing dust, strong winds, and low visibility.
The Teton County Sheriff's Office is reporting that deputies and fire units are on scene at a multi-vehicle accident near mile marker 120 on Highway 33 (13500 W Highway 33).
Check 511.idaho.gov for current road conditions and updates.
