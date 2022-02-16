With a sizeable grant from a private company and some additional community donations, Mountain Bike the Tetons has turned its attention to the Victor Bike Park, with the goal of enlarging, enhancing, and reviving the popular gathering place in Sherman Park.
MBT executive director Lindsay Nohl said that the bike park has been in the strategic plan since before her time with the nonprofit, but last spring trail builder and program director Chris Brule began to bring more attention and energy to the project. Nohl was alerted to a grant opportunity from Athletic Brewing, a non-alcoholic beer company that donates a portion of its sales to park and trail maintenance and to community initiatives.
She decided to shoot for the moon and applied for $65,000 to revitalize the Victor Bike Park.
The park, first built in 2009 by the community nonprofit Victor Velo, has seen a few rehabilitation efforts through the years as MBT took over management, made improvements and additions to the pump track and jump lines, and continued maintaining the small trail system.
After waiting all summer, last fall MBT learned that it had won the grant, which will go toward tripling the size of the park and building progressive jump lines and a skills loop. With another grant from the International Mountain Bicycling Association Dig In program, as well as several years of Tin Cup support from Fitzgerald’s Bicycles, MBT is ready to begin design and building once the snow melts.
MBT has been negotiating its memorandum of understand with the City of Victor in order to ensure that the other amenities of Sherman Park won’t be disrupted by the expansion of the bike park. Later phases of the project include enhanced landscaping, ADA bathrooms, shade structures, water fountains, and an AED station.
“There’s a lot of potential there because there’s a lot of unused space,” Nohl said. “Over the years we’ve been unsuccessful in building a bike park in Jackson, but there’s the opportunity here to meet the needs of both sides of the Tetons in Victor, and really have a great regional facility.”
The park currently sees dozens of young mountain bikers every week during Sprockids and Teton Valley Composite bike practices.
Nohl said the enhanced park won’t just be for kids, however. “I want to make sure people realize that it’ll be an awesome place to practice skills and get better at any age,” she said. “It’s not just about ‘hucking huge air,’ it’s about progression and fun. I’m excited to have a big project that helps provide the community with a place for kids and adults to play and gather in these stressed-out times.”
She’s also in conversations with Valley Adaptive Sports to make sure that the park is adaptive-accessible, meaning the skills loop and beginner jump line will be wide enough for hand bikes and other bikes designed for people with physical and developmental disabilities.
“We’re trying to be inclusive of that population, because it’s really important for those riders to have a safe, accessible place to learn how to ride too,” Nohl said.
She expects to continue fundraising and soliciting in-kind donations for some of the more expensive elements of the project, including excavation and dirt, and will host volunteer trail days in the coming months. To find more information on the expansion and to donate, visit mountainbiketetons.org or IMBA’s Dig In website.