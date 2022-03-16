In her four years as the executive director of the Community Resource Center of Teton Valley, Betsy Hawkins has seen the nonprofit’s staff grow from one to four, threw everything she had in the fight against the housing crisis, introduced new programs and events, and helped residents weather the economic fallout of a global pandemic.
“I’m tired,” she admitted after announcing last week that she would be stepping down from the position.
Originally from Tennessee, Hawkins was hired in the spring of 2018 to take the place of founding director Megan O’Brien. The nonprofit was launched in 2016 through a partnership between the Community Foundation and Teton Valley Health to connect people in need with necessary resources, and that need has only grown in recent years.
With over two decades of experience serving struggling populations in schools and public health agencies, Hawkins said she came into the role knowing how to help people, but what she learned with the CRC was how to work with other organizations and find solutions to some of the biggest issues facing the community.
“It is really incredible knowing how many resources are out there and available,” she said. “I weave that into conversations regularly, even outside of work. It’s something I’m really passionate about, sharing that knowledge and information with the community.”
Covid brought increased collaboration between nonprofits, public agencies, and local government. Hawkins said that even though the first months of the pandemic were deeply challenging, she never considered easing up. “I was just like, we’re going to put our heads down and do what it takes to get through it.”
Since Covid first hit, the CRC’s caseload has more than doubled; it went from 20 to 30 clients per month to between 45 and 75 per month. In 2018 the CRC had served over 100 households; in 2021 alone it served 402 residents. Last year clients received over $107,000 in direct assistance for rent, utilities, medications, gas, and other basic needs.
“The community is so much more aware of us now,” Hawkins said. “That’s the whole point, if people don’t know about us then we’re not helping them.”
While O’Brien left Hawkins with a pretty solid plate of programming, including food rescue (now known as Food for Good), emergency preparedness planning, and quality of life funds, Hawkins added to that with other offerings such as the free Teton Valley Cares back-to-school event, which the Education Foundation will continue spearheading.
“That was my baby, I really enjoy that event,” Hawkins said about Teton Valley Cares. “It lightens the load for so many parents as they’re preparing for the school year.”
The CRC team now includes Food for Good program manager Andrea Swedberg and two bilingual case managers, Arely Baez and Idelia Labra. Nearly half of the CRC’s clients declare Spanish as their first language, so having bilingual coordinators is essential to the nonprofit’s success.
“That has really increased our client base because they know and trust these ladies to meet them where they are and do right by them,” Hawkins said.
One community need that has only worsened is housing. Hawkins said that the crisis has reached a point where managing it often feels impossible.
“People are so frustrated, because they’re being displaced,” she said about tenants who lose their housing. “It is a really challenging proposition, because there’s a shortage of housing period and then there’s a shortage of housing in terms of affordability. We’re trying to connect people with opportunities as best we can but service workers, or teachers, can’t afford a family home for $3,000 or $3,500 a month.”
Hawkins said she’ll take a brief step back but expects to remain involved in the community by continuing to advocate for housing and serving on boards.
“I want to keep on having a voice in these things I feel passionate about, but in a way that’s a little less consuming,” she said.
In the announcement about Hawkins’s departure, board member Erica Linnell said, “Her brightness, dedication, humor, altruism, and general spirit have been infectious to the staff, board, and volunteers. Betsy has taken the CRC to the next level simply by serving our clients with professionalism, knowledge, and creativity.”
Adam Williamson, the board chair of the CRC, agreed: “Without Betsy’s and the CRC’s work, people would be suffering to an extent not seen in Teton Valley. She has led the community’s most important nonprofit to new heights and she will be missed.”
The board is seeking applicants to fill the position. Find more information at crctv.org.
“Our programming hasn’t grown in flashy ways but the organization is more solid and more effective and that is important to me,” Hawkins said. “We’re much better now at assessing how people are doing before and after case management. My biggest takeaway is, I’ve grown professionally alongside the organization. We’ve built a strong team, and I truly think the CRC is going to thrive under new leadership.”