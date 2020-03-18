Because so much of life has been disrupted as a result of the coronavirus, Community Resource Center executive director Betsy Hawkins expects to see a sharp increase in need for resources and financial support in the coming weeks and months.
“Income loss from work and school closures is poised to create overwhelming hardships for an unusually large number of families in our community,” Hawkins said.
The CRC assists its clients in finding housing, health care, employment, and mental health resources, and provides financial aid and food to families in crisis. The office will remain open with meetings by appointment only.
“We are partnering closely with other local organizations and governmental agencies to ensure that basic needs are met and families are not displaced from their homes,” Hawkins added.
The CRC Food Rescue Program, in which volunteers collect unsold food from vendors, will continue in order to minimize food insecurity. Free food pick-up is available five days a week at the CRC office, although the Victor pick-ups have been suspended.
Anyone interested in delivering food to those in need, donating food or toiletries, or donating funds to provide financial relief for affected families, should reach out to Hawkins at info@crctv.org or (208) 354-0870.
Family Safety Network will continue to provide services to victims of domestic violence, with no change in office hours. FSN also has a 24-hour hotline (208) 354-7233 (SAFE).
Seniors West of the Tetons, the nonprofit that serves one of the populations most at risk during the pandemic, has suspended all events, classes, and meals at the Senior Center but is still providing daily home-delivered meals. House bound seniors in need of assistance should call (208) 354-6973 or email swot@tetonseniors.org.
River Osborn, the executive director of SWOT, said the organization is well-staffed with volunteers, although more are always welcome.
“What we could really use is financial donations or gift cards to Broulim’s to help cover these food costs that are not being reimbursed by the state at this time,” Osborn said.
The Teton Valley Food Pantry will be open to distribute food every Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and every Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families are limited to one pantry visit per week right now.
Those wanting to deliver food donations or volunteer can call (208) 354-1658 or email foodbank@silverstar.com. There are also red food donation bins at Broulim’s, Barrels & Bins and the food pantry site at 1420 N Highway 33, Suite 103 in Driggs. Find a list of current pantry needs or donate to the pantry at www.tvfoodpantry.com.
The school district, aware that for some students school lunch is the only meal they eat in a given day, is offering a free meal program for any child aged one to 18. Meals will be provided for pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. only at Driggs Elementary. Parents must sign up before midnight each day. Visit the Teton School District 401 Facebook page for the sign-up link and for more information.
